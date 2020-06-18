Derk Touchet.jpeg
Derek Touchet

Touchet’s Bar doesn’t have a sign outside — it’s never need one. It’s the kind of place that people will tell you doesn’t exist any longer. It does, and they’d be happy for you to visit. Derek Touchet is a third-generation owner of Touchet’s, and has continued many of the traditions: regular Cajun Jams, live music, Euchre tournaments, Cracklin’ cook-offs, Black Pot cook-offs. There is always something going on, and people are usually laughing and having a great time.

Derek is a former professional bull rider; he traveled with the rodeo for seven years and saw most of the United States while doing so. He still loves to travel and brings souvenirs back from his travels to decorate the bar.

These days, he’s a family man and can’t help but grin when he talks about his wife and children; you can see his pride. He is invested in his community and now the bar has reopened following the statewide shutdown, he is ready to welcome customers, old and new. You’ll find him at 7490 Hwy 167, and on Facebook at @touchetsbarmaurice.

What was your first job? Cleaning horse stalls and other farm work

Describe a typical day in your life. All over the place

What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t blow your money on stupid Sh#T

What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Bull riding

What values do you live by? Family is everything

What do you most appreciate? My family (See answer above.)

What is your favorite journey? My rodeo career

Where is your favorite place to be alone? In a deer stand

What living figure most inspires you? New Orleans QB Drew Brees

What was the best advice you were ever given? Don’t just go through life, but live it.

What book would you tell everyone to read? "Animal Farm"

What is the best thing about where you live? It's a tie between the people and the food.

How do you "let the good times roll"? A lot of beer

What did you want to be when you grew up? A Major League baseball player

What is your motto? Treat people the way you want to be treated.

How would you like to be remembered? A bad-ass father and husband

What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? It could be worse.

What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Be cool, be nice and have fun

Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Lol

What is your favorite word? Can’t write that in the paper

What do you collect? Foreign currency and rocks from places that I've traveled

What food could you live on for a month? Easy … crawfish

What would you change about yourself? I would quit smoking

What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Tony Stark

Describe yourself in five words. Laid back , driven, adventurous animal

What is your idea of happiness? Watching my kids grow

What is your favorite movie? "8 seconds"

What music defines who you are? Country music

Who is your style icon? The guy on fishing commercials

What do you most regret? That I ever started smoking

What question do you wish I'd asked? What is your favorite thing to do?

What would the answer be? Travel the world

