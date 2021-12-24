Two Lafayette community betterment groups — ReCover Acadiana and the 24 Hour Citizen Project — are joining forces to create a new nonprofit, Civicside, focused on building support for local advancement projects and providing resources to the next generation of civic leaders.

The new nonprofit made its soft launch in November at the 24 Hour Citizen Project’s annual pitch event. The merger is the natural outgrowth of the partnership between the groups’ leaders, Kate Durio and Butch Roussel.

The two friends and their organizations have led often intersecting paths in their missions to improve Lafayette and greater Acadiana, they said.

+7 Brunch fans rejoice! Bourrée Restaurant in Youngsville eyes March reopening after fire closure The new year is approaching and the team at Bourrée Restaurant in Youngsville is optimistic that 2022 will treat them better than 2021 as they…

In 2013, Durio and Gretchen Vanicor formed ReCover Acadiana, an evolution of their work with the705’s philanthropy committee. The group focused on ways to improve community space, from planting trees in parks and public areas to reimagining how streets and urban areas are used through Better Block events.

A year later, Roussel launched Civicside, a local crowdfunding website. He partnered with Durio in her then-role at the Downtown Development Authority to launch a guerilla parklet in downtown Lafayette as one of the site’s first projects, converting a parking space into an urban park with seating to encourage pedestrians to enjoy downtown.

“It proved to me that if you give people an outlet to make change in their community in a very direct way, they’ll seize the opportunity,” Roussel said.

+7 Creole Nutcracker broke down racial barriers to dance, now they want more boys and men The founders of Lafayette’s Creole Nutcracker have had success carving out a new performing arts tradition in the community, and now they’re s…

The website, a local iteration of larger sites like GoFundMe and Kickstarter, later morphed into the signature in-person event, 24 Hour Citizen Project, as Roussel realized a less duplicative, in-person platform could be more impactful and better channel support.

The pitch event has funded everything from the creation of the Krewe des Canailles walking parade to efforts to combat food insecurity.

Durio and ReCover Acadiana provided administrative support and assisted with management of the seed funding; the close ties created significant overlap between the groups’ volunteer and leadership pool, they said.

The Civicside name eventually fell by the wayside, but Roussel said there was always a whisper in the back of his mind that kept him from giving up the name completely. He held onto the URL, always feeling that an opportunity for it would resurface.

+2 Lafayette PD officer reinstated after firing over failed drug test he says was tied to CBD use The Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board on Tuesday opened the door for the city-parish government to reconsider how the wi…

When merger discussions began in earnest, that opportunity appeared.

“You have a business side where you take care of your work and you have a personal side where you take care of your family — but what about your civic side? What are you doing for your community?” Durio said.

“Nobody taught me in Hammond, Louisiana, where I grew up, about how to engage in my community. Nobody ever told me that I had the potential to create change in my public surroundings. Lafayette has a lot of people that are engaged in the community in a variety of ways, but I’d challenge us to see if we’re engaging civically in projects that make a direct impact,” Roussel said.

Helping Acadiana's homeless: ShareHouse deliveries to roll smoothly with new truck, trailer It’s not a sleigh and those weren’t toys, but ShareHouse has landed an early Christmas gift that will help it deliver many needed goods to peo…

The idea of a merger was floated over the past two years and in April both organizations’ teams gathered for a formal planning session to work out the kinks of what a new nonprofit would look like and lay out their goals.

The new organization will be led by a seven-person board, with Durio and Roussel serving as co-presidents, and a major goal is to diversify leadership to make the organization more representative of Acadiana, Durio said.

The overarching vision for Civicside is to support community improvement projects year round and serve as a launch pad and resource for the next generation of local leaders to find support to take their community impact work from concept to reality, they said.

+3 For years, there was a lab school in Lafayette; here's why UL leaders want to bring it back The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s plan for a lab school on its campus took another step forward last week with action by the UL Syste…

“We need to make sure we’re cultivating a path for people that are coming up behind us. There’s a lot of stuff in the last 10 years that Butch and I have figured out, but things would have been a lot easier if we hadn’t had to figure it out and had somebody helping us,” Durio said.

“We thought that given that experience we could be that expertise, be that administrative support, be that think tank to help younger, more energetic people to see inspiring civic projects come to life,” she said.

The group plans to host quarterly workshops with a featured speaker in one of Civicside’s areas of interest, like public space planning, the arts, and local beautification and revitalization efforts. The goal is for attendees to learn the skills and meet the people they need to make their envisioned community projects successful.

Civicside will maintain the 24 Hour Citizen Project as a banner event, but the nonprofit is also seeking opportunities to fund community betterment projects year round.

+9 'Love from my people': How Acadiana Animal Aid's calendar contest captured love and loss Jeremy Dotson had one wish for his 42nd birthday: to get his beloved rescue pup on the cover of Acadiana Animal Aid's 2022 calendar.

While the initial focus is on Lafayette, Durio and Roussel said they hope to support community work in surrounding parishes.

The Civicside team has already initiated conversations in Vermilion and St. Landry parishes to find avenues where they can champion ongoing community work and help raise awareness about those efforts. Enriching the quality of life in the region benefits everyone, regardless of parish boundaries, Durio said.

The leaders envision Civicside as an organization for everyone, from school children to working professionals to retirees. There’s no fee for involvement — having a low barrier to entry was important to the group — and they want everyone passionate about advancing the region to be able to carve out a niche for themselves, they said.

“We’re just getting started, so come figure it out with us,” Durio said.