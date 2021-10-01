After canceling in 2020 because of COVID-19, the Downtown Rising concert will return to the Parc International Stage on Nov. 11, according to a statement from organizers. The event will be outdoor ands at limited capacity, following COVID-19 safety protocols.

The 2021 lineup, announced Friday, will include a nationally recognized band from New Orleans, Tank and the Bangas, and a worldwide ambassador of bounce music, Big Freeda, with Lafayette’s own DJ Digital opening the show.

“Downtown Rising is an event that celebrates Downtown’s growth and development as the city center continues to rise, despite a challenging 18 months,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. “Downtown Lafayette continues to grow business and is the heart where the community gathers, belongs, and celebrates.”

Downtown Rising is a Social Entertainment production in partnership with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Z105.9, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, Festival International de Louisiane, and Viva La Waffle.

"Our team at Social Entertainment is very excited to finally bring Downtown Rising back to our community," said Social Entertainment’s CEO and Downtown Rising founder Gus Rezende. "We look forward to collaborating with our amazing event partners and to continue to build on this new event tradition for years to come."

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Early bird tickets go on sale Monday. Tickets previously purchased for Downtown Rising 2020 will be honored for the Nov. 11 concert.