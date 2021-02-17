A Brooklyn boy is getting to know his new home in the heart of Cajun Country through a sophisticated approach to the classic lemonade stand.
Noam Naquin, 6, can be found serving fresh-squeezed juices in a repurposed wardrobe box in his Saints Streets neighborhood and at pop-up events in downtown Lafayette.
"I've been super proud to see him take this on," said his mom, Jenée Naquin. "We thought he would get bored of it, but it's just been so exciting to see him staying interested as this has taken off."
Noam found an unexpected passion for juicing as he adjusted to slower-paced living in south Louisiana during the pandemic.
He learned the ropes in December from his grandfather, Chris Naquin, who taught him how to pick and juice satsumas, grapefruits and oranges from trees on his Eunice property.
Noam paid close attention to the process as his grandfather, who he affectionately calls Paw Jet, showed him how to use a manual, hand-press juicer.
Today, Noam breezes through the process.
Still too short to reach the kitchen counter, he stands on a barstool as he places blood orange halves into the juicer with one hand and yanks down on the lever with his other.
"First you cut it. Then you juice it. It goes into here," Noam says, pointing to a cup collecting juice from the oranges he's pressing on this February day. "Then, I throw all of that into there" — he points to a pitcher — "And then we pour it into bottles. It's easy."
His small hands carefully pour overflowing cups of fresh juice into the pitcher. Mom later helps him pour juice from the pitcher into individual bottles.
Noam finishes pressing the last of the blood oranges and burps loudly. He flashes a mischievous smile to reveal a missing tooth.
The fruits of his labor would be sold at a Valentine's Day pop-up brunch event.
"He's amazingly not tired of juicing yet," his mom says.
"I juice 100 of them, then I get tired," Noam chimes in.
Noam comes from a family of entrepreneurs.
His great-grandfather, Ovelia "Shorty" Naquin, opened Naquin's Furniture in Eunice in 1960. His mom has a branding company called JSQ Digital.
With Noam juicing more citrus than any one family could drink, the 6-year-old soon found himself at a backyard business meeting on his trampoline.
His mom, dad and aunt helped him develop a name, logo and labels for his business. The grownups kept things playful by using Noam's nickname, Kiki, in the branding and a hand-drawn menu for the stand.
Kiki's Juice Box launched in his front yard on New Year's Day. It was an instant success.
They quickly sold all 40 bottles of juice they had prepared for the occasion.
"In fact, we oversold because some friends who couldn't come had texted me, saying 'Hold this and that,' and I thought, 'Yeah, no problem,'" Jenée Naquin said. "And before we knew it, we had sold everything, and I had nothing left for the people I'd promised bottles for."
Noam charges $4 for one 8-ounce bottle of juice, or $10 for three bottles.
He is learning how to count and manage money through his small business. He keeps his earnings safely stashed in a small box.
Noam explains how many nickels, dimes and quarters equal $1 as he pulls coins from the box. He then grabs a stack of bills.
"This much should be 100," Noam says. "Ten-20, 30-40, 50, 60, 70-80, 90-100."
His mom looks surprised. He had accurately counted out the $10 and $20 bills.
"I'm very proud of you," she tells him. "I didn't know you could do that."
Noam has made about $400 through his juice stand so far.
His mom has encouraged him to save a portion of his earnings and donate a portion. With help from a financial planner, Noam is investing some of his money in a candy company and making donations to Right 2 Thrive, a nonprofit that aims to break the cycle of poverty through multi-generational empowerment and education. The nonprofit's founder recently sent Noam a photo of school supplies funded by his donations.
And, of course, the remaining portion of his earnings is for Noam to spend as he pleases. Right now, he's saving up for Legos.
"I really haven't spent almost any of my money," Noam said. "I want to buy those two big, big, very cool Ninjago Lego sets."
Noam is a kindergartener at Woodvale Elementary School.
He's still getting used to his new life in south Louisiana, where he not only has his grandparents close by, but also a room of his own and a calico kitten named Minou.
Kiki's Juice Box has served as a way for both Noam and his parents to meet people in Lafayette.
"The juice stand has been a surprising way for us to build community," Jenée Naquin said. "Because of COVID, we didn't get to meet many neighbors that we typically would have, but having this outside on the lawn allowed us to meet neighbors for the first time. And then the downtown popups really opened everything up to where we were meeting business owners and others who are actively involved in the community."
Jenée Naquin and her husband, Ari Dolegowski, decided to leave New York City after nearly two decades because of the risks and restrictions that came with the pandemic.
They felt trapped in their studio apartment in Brooklyn, no longer able to bike or walk to nearby parks as COVID-19 cases surged in the bustling borough. Even the hallway of their residential building was constantly filled with people itching to escape their apartments.
"It was literally like you should not walk out the front door without your mask," Jenée Naquin said. "You couldn't even go into your hallway to throw away your trash. Getting in the elevator was so, so stressful."
When they asked Noam what he hoped for in his new house, the boy's answer was simple: his own room with a door.
They moved into their spacious Saint Streets home in August.
Noam now has a bedroom to call his own, along with a family fun room where he likes to build forts and watch movies.
When he's not at school or making juice, Noam enjoys putting together puzzles and playing zombie tag with his neighbors. He's also on a soccer team and is in ninja classes — a sport that combines moves from martial arts and gymnastics.
If his business plan doesn't work out, Noam wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
"People always ask kids what they want to be when they grow up," Jenée Naquin said. "And what I've come to realize is that the true essence of that question isn't so much about the status of the job they pick but the idea that one day the child is going to be self-sufficient. There's something satisfying about raising a child, knowing that your child will become self-sufficient."
Check out Kiki's Juice Box at a popup breakfast event at 9 a.m. March 7 outside of Lilou, a vintage clothing store at 535 1/2 Jefferson St.
Learn more about Noam, his business and upcoming events by following @kikisjuicebox on Instagram.