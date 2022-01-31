Moncus Park hopes to become a meal-time destination by hosting a weekly food vendor series called Food Truck Fridays.
Beginnning Friday, the park will host a food truck on the Festival Lawn near the parking lot; times will be either 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m.
The new series aims to highlight the food truck industry while providing park guests the opportunity to support local entrepreneurs. February’s vendors will highlight local Black entrepreneurs in honor of Black History Month.
Vendor participants will be as follows:
- Feb. 4, Cravin' Boudin, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Feb. 11, Nina Creole, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Feb. 18, AwwShucks, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Feb. 25, C'est Bon Manger, 5 – 7 p.m.
The park has also rolled out a list of free events — exercise classes, art activities and educational sessions — to draw the public into the newly opened nonprofit park and begin building a sense of community around the green space.
The 100-acre nonprofit community park opened for regular operation on Jan. 1, following a special two-week schedule of Christmas celebrations.
The planned classes are split into three key categories: arts and culture, health and wellness, and environmental education. Scheduled events include yoga sessions for adults and children, introductory French lessons in partnership with St. Landry French immersion charter school École Saint-Landry and a painting class for children.
The classes will be divided between three locations in the park: the Festival Lawn, Farmers Market Oak and Park Circle, Moncus Park marketing strategist Mary Allie Hebert said.
The park team has plans to continue expanding the events calendar, with roughly 10 partners in talks to schedule free sessions at the park in coming weeks, she said. Partners include local businesses, other nonprofits and cultural groups, and classes are planned by quarter.
While each week averages two free events now, the hope is to have that number up to six events weekly by March, Hebert said.