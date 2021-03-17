Amber Wolfe is the Owner of GingerSprout Plant Co., a website (and occasional pop-up shop) that supplies beautiful houseplants locally.
Amber hand-picks, cleans, adds care tags and lovingly prepares each happy plant before selling it so that she sets the new owner up for success. She also has a Facebook group where you can get advice, and learn about your leafy friends. Amber is a natural entrepreneur who is building a business she loves, and dreaming about a plant truck, and a storefront. However her business grows (pun intended), you know she’s going to love every minute (and every plant).
At the moment, you can find her on gingersproutplantco.com and at her next pop-up on March 27 at 128 Woodvale Ave. You can find the details on Facebook at facebook.com/GingerSproutPlantCo.
What was your first job? Mona’s Cafe at 16 (which is now Athena in the Ambassador Row shopping center)
Describe a typical day in your life. Yoga, meditation (this is actually a new development, based on me working on being a better version of myself) and reading outside with my coffee followed by plants, plants, wearing all of the hats and learning all of the things as a solopreneur, plants, plants and more plants. Then if I can stay awake through it, I get in a dash of guilty pleasure/trash TV in (don’t even get me started on the Bachelor franchise this year. My Word.)
What advice would you give the younger you? Everything will ALWAYS work itself out in one way or another. The “what if’s”, worry and anxiety aren’t worth it. Take a deep breath and enjoy the present.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Surprisingly, a breakup. After the breakup, I got to know ME again and ended up discovering my love of plants. That passion turned into the pride and joy plant business I now own. I have truly grown so much in the past few years in having to learn the many different facets of entrepreneurship and have been growing all along the way. Luckily, I ended up back in the relationship that I had left and I’m very glad I did because not only did we both grow, individually and together, but because I also wouldn’t be where I am today, getting to do what I love everyday, if it weren’t for that happening. It just goes to show that everything happens for a reason, even if you can’t see it right away.
What values do you live by? Love, kindness, compassion, ambition, creativity, balance, and laughter.
What do you most appreciate? Nature. It truly is amazing what nature is capable of.
What is your favorite journey? My journey to discovering my passion for plants.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? The bathroom. We are not sharing. No thank you. BYE!
What living figure most inspires you? My mom.
What was the best advice you were ever given? If you don’t believe in you, how can you expect others to?
What book would you tell everyone to read? My answer to this will always be "The Perks of Being a Wallflower."
What is the best thing about where you live? The food and the community.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A photographer. I got a blue, red, and yellow Fisher Price camera one year for Christmas when I was little and I took it everywhere with me!
What is your motto? Kindness matters
How would you like to be remembered? As funny and kind.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Nope, don’t go there. You got this, girl!
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Plants, laughter, and owning way too many coffee mugs.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Hey girl!”, “stunning!”, and “bruh.”
What is your favorite word? Let’s go with discombobulated. There’s just something about the way the word discombobulated rolls off the tongue!
What do you collect? All the plants!! Seriously, I have over 300 just in my personal collection!
What food could you live on for a month? Mashed potatoes, hands down. Since I don’t eat carbs these days, if I had to choose a low carb food, it would definitely be ChocZero Hazelnut Spread. It’s better than Nutella!
What would you change about yourself? The level to which I allow myself to procrastinate at times. Also, my lack of speaking up for myself at times.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? I’d say a little bit Flora, the Roman Goddess of Flowers and Nature, and a little bit David Rose from "Schitt’s Creek."
Describe yourself in five words. Plants, laughter, bubbly, resourceful, balanced.
What is your idea of happiness? A cool spring or fall Saturday afternoon sitting outside at a Mexican restaurant in the sunshine, drinking spicy margs and eating all the chips and dips. I don’t care if that’s basic; I love a good margarita.
What is your favorite movie? "The Holiday"
What music defines who you are? Jason Mraz. No matter when I listen to him, or what I’m going through, I can always relate. I just love him. Good vibes all around!
Who is your style icon? Imagine Cheryl Blossom from "Riverdale." Now imagine she wears leggings everyday and has soil under her fingernails.
What do you most regret? Going way too long in life not speaking up for myself. This is still something I’m working on every day.
What question do you wish I’d asked? Where do you see yourself in five years?
What would the answer be? Growing as a SheEO, inspiring other women and girls to know that they can do anything they set their minds to! Being the community emotional support plant lady with a plant truck beep-beeping around town at events and shows, with a storefront boutique plant shop, growing the communities love of plants and growing our little GingerSprout plant family.