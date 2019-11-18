More than 120 artists and craftsmen at 39 studios and galleries will be featured during the Open Studio Tour this weekend throughout Acadiana.
The two-day event is free and open to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
While most of the artists are concentrated in the Lafayette area, studios in Henderson, New Iberia, Morse, Scott, Duson, Carencro, Breaux Bridge, Sunset and Arnaudville are also part of the event. Those attending may visit as many places as they would like. Artists will be demonstrating their crafts at each location.
For sale will be oil and acrylic paintings, jewelry, woodwork, pottery, sculpture, glass, metalwork, watercolors, whimsical drawings, blacksmith works and more.
Brochures with a list of the artists and craftsmen, the type of work they do and where they will be showing are available at the Lafayette Welcome Center on the Evangeline Thruway, at the Sans Souci Fine Crafts Gallery in downtown Lafayette and at the Lafayette Art Association, 1008 E. St. Mary St. in the Oil Center, as well as at each studio or gallery.
The tour is organized by the Louisiana Crafts Guild and the Lafayette Art Association, partnered with the Lafayette Conventions and Visitors Commission, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Right Angle Advertising, and the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Additional sponsors for the event include St. Landry Bank, Iberia Bank and American Bank.
For more information, visit openstudioacadiana.com.
The Open Studio Tours began in 1971 when 10 artists decided to open their doors to the public to display their art and show how their works are crafted.
Among those artists were George Rodrigue, Rollin Tyrell and Sara Parker, the only surviving artist from the original tour.