The holiday season is fast approaching and Lafayette Parish has no shortage of holiday events and activities to get residents in the spirit.
Beginning in late November, residents can choose between a range of free and ticketed events, including school and public Christmas markets, tree lighting ceremonies, children’s holiday events and live performances.
Read below for a selection of holiday and Christmas events around Lafayette Parish.
November 20
Teurlings Catholic High School is hosting its “La fête de Noël" Rebel Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 on the school’s campus at 139 Teurlings Drive. The holiday celebration will include shopping, food and family friendly entertainment.
December 2
Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market Holiday is hosting its annual Evening Holiday Market at Moncus Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Magnolia Sisters will be performing from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in a set sponsored by the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, a S’mores Corner will be running and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos while visitors shop under twinkling lights.
December 3
The Children’s Museum of Acadiana is hosting its seventh annual Twinkle Light Night on Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Santa Claus will be available for photos and kids will have a variety of hands-on activities to choose from, including cookie decorating, ornament decorating, handprint wreath-making and science experiments. Tickets are on sale in advance; tickets are available at $8 per person, or $4 for museum members, and children 12 months and under can enter for free. Purchasing tickets in advance is encouraged due to expected demand and same day admission may not be available because of limited capacity.
December 4
- The Annual Carencro Country Christmas will be Dec. 4, sponsored by the Carencro Business Association. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue, and will feature arts and crafts, food, choirs and holiday entertainment.
- The Hilliard Art Museum is hosting its annual Jingle Bell Market on Dec. 4. Shoppers can enjoy free admission to the museum, hot cocoa and cookies. Lafayette Ballet Theatre dancers will be part of the art, posing in the gallery in their Nutcracker finery. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 710 East St. Mary Boulevard, Lafayette.
- Lafayette will celebrate its annual Lighting of the Tree Concert from 5 to 9 p.m. at Parc International, presented by The Evangeline Bank and Trust Co. Mayor-President Josh Guillory will lead the tree lighting, with a concert by Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band to follow. Gates will open at 5 p.m. for the free event. Children can enjoy photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and holiday crafts provided by the Children’s Museum of Acadiana, with food available from Funnel Cake Factory and Cravinboudin.
December 5
The Sonic Christmas parade is set to return Dec. 5. The parade will roll at 1 p.m. on Jefferson Street, passing through downtown Lafayette before making its way to the Oil Center. The parade will be followed by an official after party beginning at 2 p.m. in Parc International. The after party will include cookie decorating with Boukis Baker, arts and crafts from the Children’s Museum of Acadiana, inflatables and food and beverages.
December 11
Downtown Lafayette is hosting a holiday market at Parc Sans Souci from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. Dec. 11, in tandem with December’s ArtWalk. The market will feature over 30 local vendors selling artworks, crafts and other items for holiday gifting. The market will also include live performances.
December 15
Families can enjoy a traditional candlelight Christmas program in Parc International on Dec. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., complete with choir performances of traditional Christmas carols and a reading of the story about the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate and treats will be on sale.
December 16 - December 29
Moncus Park will kick off its opening season with a holiday celebration, Christmas in the Park. The 12-night seasonal event will take place from Thursday, Dec. 16 to Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Along with live music, the event will feature a wide variety of fun and activities for the whole family including six separate activities for kids per night, a visit from Santa, a Christmas Market and General Store, selfie stations, a live art installation, local food vendors, specialty cocktails and beverages, and more.
Live entertainment will take place each night with performances varying from 30 minutes to more than two hours in length featuring local school and church choirs and regional performers. In lieu of a live performance, on Sunday, Dec. 19, the event will feature the holiday classic film, “Elf,” on the big screen.
Event Lineup:
- Thurs, 12/16, 7:00 PM Comeaux High School Choir, 8:00 PM Walter Wolfman Washington
- Fri, 12/17, 7:00 PM North Vermilion High School Choir, 8:00 PM Souled Out
- Sat, 12/18, 7:00 PM Choir, 8:00 PM Wayne Toups
- Sun, 12/19, 7:00 PM ELF (movie night)
- Mon, 12/20, 7:00 PM Corale Des Amis, 8:00 PM Blue Monday Allstars w/Roddie Romero & Michael Juan Nunez
- Tues, 12/21, 7:00 PM Local Choir, 8:00 PM Dyer Country
- Wed, 12/22, 7:00 PM Local Choir, 8:00 PM Josh Leblanc + Nicki Needham
- Thurs, 12/23, 7:00 PM Caroling w/Dave Trainer, 8:00 PM The Good Dudes
- Sun, 12/26, 7:30 PM Chubby Carrier
- Mon, 12/27, 7:30 PM Kelli Jones + The Lindas
- Tue, 12/28, 7:30 PM Ray Boudreaux
- Wed, 12/29, 7:30 PM Rebirth Brass Band
Prepaid tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online. Tickets at the door will be $15 per person and can be paid for with cash or with a credit card. Additional ticketing options include Family Passes, with tickets for five and close parking for $55, and VIP tickets that include access for two to the VIP tent, four complimentary drinks and on-site parking for $150. Family passes and VIP tickets must be purchased in advance. General admission ticket purchases include free parking at Cajun Field with a short shuttle ride to and from Moncus Park. To purchase your ticket or learn more about Christmas in the Park visit www.moncuspark.org/christmas.
December 18
Downtown Lafayette will close out its Merry and Bright Holiday Series with a showing of “The Polar Express” in Parc International on Dec. 18. Gates open at 4 p.m. for the free film showing, with the movie slated to show at 5:30 p.m. The event will include children’s activities, hot chocolate and popcorn. Early arrivals will be treated to a special gift, provided by sponsor Ochsner Lafayette General, while supplies last.