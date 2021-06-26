Native plant communities can provide sustainable habitat for wildlife and insects. That's why the Acadiana Native Plant Project is recognizing native gardening through the the Louisiana Certified Habitat Program.
The LCH, a program created by the Louisiana Native Plant Society, certifies Louisiana residents, businesses, schools, and public institutions outdoor spaces as native habitats. The Acadiana Native Plant Project, administers LNPS’ Louisiana Certified Habitat program for certain Southwest Louisiana and Acadiana parishes.
"Our mission is to promote the use of native plants in our landscape," said Phyllis Baudoin Griffard, coordinator of education and utreach for ANPP.
The ANPP's goal is to have people connect with the plants in their habitat and landscape. What many people do not realize is that most of the plants in their front yards are non-native species, meaning the plants were “introduced,” and were brought to North America from other parts of the world by settlers. Non-native plants are not technically invasive species, but they do not provide or benefit the local species. Non-native plants such as roses, azaleas and crape myrtles, while they are long-lived, beautiful and inexpensive to produce, provide little to nothing considering how much landscape people set aside for them.
"They cause problems for ecosystems because they use up real estate without actually doing anything back," Griffard said.
But there is a growing community of people who want to combat this problem; Valerie Nehrbass-Vidrine is one of them. Nehrbass-Vidrine is a middle-school science teacher at Berchman's Academy in Grand Coteau. In May, Valerie and her husband, Jo, were awarded a silver level Louisiana Certified Habitat for their cottage garden in the Freetown neighborhood in Lafayette.
The Louisiana Certified Habitat has three different levels: gold (75 species), silver (50 species) and bronze (25 species), or what percentage of your landscape is covered with native species.
Valerie has about 30 different native species in her yard ranging from beebalms, mints and mallows, passion vine to mamou; but because her yard is smaller and more than 50% is covered with native plants, she was able to qualify for the silver level.
"Getting involved with the native plant project has been a collective of sharing things with each other," Valerie said. "People are excited to share what they have with each other and talk about things that have worked and haven't worked."
In Acadiana, there are about 35 people who have a certified habitat, according to Griffard. Acadiana residents can submit an application by following the rules on the Greaux Native website if they think they qualify for a Louisiana Certified Habitat.
ANPP also hosts occasional workshops at their greenhouse in Arnaudville, and they propagate local species to make native plants more accessible to the public. More information for events can be found on the ANPP Facebook page.