Sara Crochet never planned to discuss the inspiration behind her short film "Exulansis" — let alone talk about it to a crowd at an awards ceremony in Tokyo, Japan.
But the 25-year-old Lafayette artist found herself struggling to do just that as she accepted the gold prize on Aug. 23 for her work in the 50th anniversary Nikon Photo Contest.
"When I made the film, I never intended to talk about it because it's inspired by trauma," Crochet said. "It sparks bad memories. I'm better at sharing by showing rather than saying."
She'd rather not disclose details of the painful memories that inspired the film. She said she sought to display "a haunting memory of trauma" in a way others "can relate to from their own experience, knowing they are not alone."
Crochet fielded questions posed at the awards ceremony as best she could, still in disbelief that she was accepting a gold prize from the vice president of Nikon in a contest with more than 97,000 entries from 170 countries.
When she learned she would be traveling to Japan to accept the award, her parents worried it might be a scam.
"My whole family didn't believe it was true," Crochet said with a laugh. "We were convinced someone was trying to kidnap me — or my parents were, at least."
But Crochet returned, safe and sound, to Lafayette this weekend. Her trip couldn't have been more different from what her family initially worried it could be.
"I just can't believe how incredibly safe Japan is," Crochet said. "They don't lock their bikes. Everybody is so kind and nice and human. It's not like New York. Everybody just respected each other."
"Exulansis" is Crochet's first short film.
The film's namesake comes from The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, a website and YouTube channel that assigns words to difficult emotions. Exulansis is defined as "the tendency to give up trying to talk about an experience because people are unable to relate to it."
Crochet created "Exulansis" last year with the help of actress Kamille Taylor and musician Josh LeBlanc during a local 25-hour film challenge. When Crochet saw that "hope" was the topic for this year's Nikon Photo Contest's film category, Crochet knew she had to enter the piece.
The short film shows a woman washing her hands and applying makeup in a public restroom before the distant sound of footsteps trigger a traumatic flashback.
Crochet said she wanted to create something emotionally ambiguous enough so anyone could relate to true events that are "very personal and difficult to talk about."
Crochet earned a degree in moving image arts and visual arts in 2017 from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and she works for the Hilliard Art Museum on the campus.
She describes herself as "a Jill of all trades, master of some" as a filmmaker, photographer, illustrator, dancer, singer and perfumer. She actually used a friend's equipment to shoot "Exulansis" because she doesn't have her own camera. That won't be the case much longer.
A new Nikon Z7 camera and lens are on their way to her home as part of her contest winnings. She also won the trip to Tokyo, a gold trophy and a certificate of achievement.
"The VP of Nikon gave me the award," Crochet said. "And he only spoke Japanese and just minimal English. He said to me, 'Congratulations! Your trophy looks like chocolate!' And that was it."
It's true, Crochet said: the trophy — a simple gold bar — does look like chocolate.
Now that she's back home, Crochet plans to continue shooting music videos and photos for friends. She's excited to try out her new equipment, but she doesn't have anything specific planned just yet.
"I've always been so scattered," she said. "I'd like to actually put together a portfolio and collect everything in one spot."
View Crochet's award-winning work at youtube.com/watch?v=MKXnEmEHdKM or see what else she's up to at saracrochet.com.