If you have not heard of Dreams Come True of Louisiana, you should learn all you can about it. The organization, founded in 1982, grants dreams to Louisiana children between the ages of 3 and 18 who are battling life-threatening illnesses. Dreams Come True grants as many as 80 dreams per year, which include trips to Disney World, playhouses, pets and meet-and-greets with stars such as Adam Levine and Carrie Underwood. On April 14, the foundation held its first fundraiser in two years, The "Kids on the Katwalk" Fashion Show & Auction at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Some of the participating celebrities and philanthropists included NFL quarterback Jake Delhomme (truly a prince), San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell and Bob Giles of Giles Automotive, a sponsor of the event. The participants escorted Dream Children who served as models on the runway. This fabulous party hit all the right notes — fashion, food, and fun — all for an incredibly noble cause. Thank you Dreams Come True for sharing your vision with us. We look forward to your many successful years of making kids' dreams come true.
Kris Wartelle: Dreams really do come true for Louisiana kids battling illness
Kris Wartelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments