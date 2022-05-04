If you have not heard of Dreams Come True of Louisiana, you should learn all you can about it. The organization, founded in 1982, grants dreams to Louisiana children between the ages of 3 and 18 who are battling life-threatening illnesses. Dreams Come True grants as many as 80 dreams per year, which include trips to Disney World, playhouses, pets and meet-and-greets with stars such as Adam Levine and Carrie Underwood. On April 14, the foundation held its first fundraiser in two years, The "Kids on the Katwalk" Fashion Show & Auction at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Some of the participating celebrities and philanthropists included NFL quarterback Jake Delhomme (truly a prince), San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell and Bob Giles of Giles Automotive, a sponsor of the event. The participants escorted Dream Children who served as models on the runway. This fabulous party hit all the right notes — fashion, food, and fun — all for an incredibly noble cause. Thank you Dreams Come True for sharing your vision with us. We look forward to your many successful years of making kids' dreams come true.