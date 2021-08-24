The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival in New Iberia announced the cancellation of its planned September festival on Tuesday.

The decision was made by the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival and Fair Association Board of Directors at a special session Monday night. The festival, scheduled for Sept. 23-26, was set to host a festival season kickoff party Saturday at Bayou Teche Trading Company. This would have been the festival’s 79th season.

“We would like to thank our generous sponsors, membership holders and the community who continue to support our organization,” a statement from the festival board said.

The decision is a course change from mid-August, when the festival board stated it would follow any guidelines or mandates laid out by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal and Gov. John Bel Edwards, and only cancel the event if mandated by state guidelines.

Attendees who already purchased festival tickets can find refund information on the festival’s Facebook page and website, HiSugar.org. The board plans to contact sponsors individually, the statement said.

The board did not reference the COVID-19 pandemic but the steep fourth wave of coronavirus cases sweeping the state and the pressure the surge has put on area hospital systems has prompted festivals and events around south Louisiana to cancel, including many in Acadiana.

Other cancellations or postponements include Festivals Acadiens et Creéoles, the Downtown Alive! concert series in Lafayette, the Scott Boudin Festival and the Delcambre Shrimp Festival.