Downtown Alive! announces its fall lineup as the popular concert series returns to in-person programming this fall in Parc International.

The program pivoted to virtual performances throughout 2020 and in spring 2021 because of COVID-19.

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the non-profit, member organization that produces DTA!, is gearing up to bring this cultural celebration back to its traditional format with a star-studded lineup for its 39th season’s lineup.

“This stellar lineup of four Grammy nominees is sure to kick off weekends this Fall in a big way,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of DLU. “We are excited to welcome the community back to Downtown Alive! and encourage families to mark your calendars now to celebrate with us!”

Downtown Lafayette has experienced significant growth and activity since the last in-person conerts, DLU said in a statement, and organizers encourage the Acadiana community to make plans to check out new businesses, along with property and public space improvements, as they kick off the weekend in the heart of Lafayette.

Evangeline Maid is once again the presenting sponsor of the series. CGI, Coca-Cola, Legend’s, Victor Ashy, 3Circle Solutions, and One Telemed are also sponsors.

Downtown Alive! will continue to accept cash, credit, and debit for all food and beverages within Parc International. During each transaction, guests are encouraged to support the event by donating to continue to keep DTA! free. Please leave ice chests and pets at home. DTA! is a smoke-free and family-friendly event.

Fall 2021 DTA! Lineup

All shows take place in Parc International. Happy hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with music kicking off at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Sept.17: Chris Ardoin (Zydeco)

Sept. 24: Cupid (RnB/Hip-Hop)

Oct. 22: Marc Broussard (Rock-n-Roll) In conjunction with the 2021 Gumbo Cookoff, hosted by the Realtor Association of Acadiana

Nov. 5: Wayne Toups (Cajun/Zydeco/Folk/Americana)