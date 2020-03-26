We are doing things a little differently to keep the BE YOU feature going through this time. Interviews are done via video chat, and the photos are being sent in by those featured. When this is over (and it will be over) I’ll actually go and have coffee with each of the people face to face and hand them the official BE YOU poster to keep.
Jamie Hebert is the special events & programming manager for Moncus Park. She had moved away to Atlanta for her career and being part of the team that is working on opening a world class park was her excuse to come back. Jamie is driven, talented and has a natural way with people. While we were talking she mentioned that she was ready to make more bold moves … so… Jamie is also single. Read her final answer for more details.
I have known Jamie for many years and it was always obvious that she is special and will go far. Her natural talents combined with her determination and willingness to take a leap of faith will serve her well, and that’s going to be good for all of us.
What was your first job? Camp counselor at Blue Ribbon Camp
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up around 6:45 after hitting snooze a few times, make a cup of coffee, shower, get dressed, head to work around 7:15. Work, work, work. Head home, grab a bite to eat, text friends. Bed around 12.
What advice would you give the younger you? Apply for that job. Date that person. Buy that plane ticket. Move to that city. Do all the things that scare you, because they’re worth it.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Moving 500+ miles away to Atlanta, away from family, friends and everything that was comfortable was one of the biggest decisions of my life! Although my family gave me a hard time for going to work for the “dirty birds,” I don’t regret it one bit because I grew closer to my brother, worked more sporting events than I can count, and met some of the greatest people on earth.
What values do you live by? Integrity, commitment, respect
What do you most appreciate? Timeliness, transparency, leadership
What is your favorite journey? The one I’m on now. It’s been a crazy ride lately, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. To be continued…
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In my car, often driving in silence. Sometimes it’s nice to decompress from the noise of the world and just be.
What living figure most inspires you? My mom. But seriously, she is the strongest, most independent, hard-working woman I know. She had my brother at a young age, put herself through college, started a business and has absolutely crushed being a role model. She’s vocal and definitely says some cringeworthy things at times, but she inspires me daily.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “You can do anything you put your mind to.”
What book would you tell everyone to read? Any book in the Junie B. Jones series
What is the best thing about where you live? Lots of peace and quiet, situated on a big piece of land
How do you "let the good times roll"? Growing up my dad played bass in a Cajun band and I always followed when I could, never missing a beat on the dancefloor. Still to this day, I love watching him play and dancing to live music, whether it’s zydeco, two-step, or really anything with a tempo. It’s one of the things I missed most living away from home and have appreciated it even more since I’ve been back.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A mom
What is your motto? “Direction determines destination.”
How would you like to be remembered? Hard worker with a strong sense of integrity and contagious smile
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “Progress over perfection.” I also try to remind myself of the C.S. Lewis quote, “Isn’t it funny that day by day nothing changes, but when you look back, everything is different.”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Relationships, humor, hugs
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? (insert thumbs up emoji here)
What is your favorite word? Intentional
What do you collect? Festival posters, fortune cookie fortunes, sports tickets, and most recently, impromptu photos of my dad sleeping in random places around the house. I’m collecting them for some sort of a surprise gift, still TBD, which I may have totally ruined now…oops!
What food could you live on for a month? Pasta for sure. Truly, I think one time I ate it every day for an entire week. I always say that I live to eat, not eat to live and I’m totally ok with that!
What would you change about yourself? I’m working on becoming a better listener. Not intending to problem solve or offer advice, just listening. I also wish I wasn’t so hard on myself… I’m a 1 for all the enneagram followers out there.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Bridget Jones
Describe yourself in five words. Friendly, passionate, driven, loyal, dependable
What is your idea of happiness? Going deep sea fishing, limiting out on red snapper, and catching a nice tan.
What is your favorite movie? "Jerry Maguire"
What music defines who you are? My daily mix of acoustic, soul and country. Top 5 picks: Kacey Musgraves, Norah Jones, Marc Broussard, Marren Morris, and Chris Stapleton.
Who is your style icon? The fashionistas that put together outfits on Pinterest with “average closets.”
What do you most regret? Making someone a priority when they made me an option. And not flossing more…
What question do you wish I'd asked? Are you single?
What would the answer be? Yes, and ready to mingle… well at least digitally for now @jamieabear #socialdistancing