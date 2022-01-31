It’ll be almost like old times.
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, the world’s largest Cajun and Creole festival, will host a three-day spring event for the first time since 1980, when veteran performers such as Walter Mouton and the Scott Playboys, the Ardoin Family Band, Dewey Balfa and Nathan Abshire highlighted the schedule along with then-younger performers like Zachary Richard and BeauSoleil.
The Magnolia Sisters also made their first festival appearance that spring.
The theme for the spring festival is “Le Grand Retour,” scheduled for March 18-20 at Girard Park, and festivities will include live performances from local musicians, the Bayou Food Festival, Louisiana Crafts Fair as well as workshops and cooking demonstrations.
"We are excited to finally bring back our self-celebration of all things Cajun and Creole to the community," Patrick Mould, festival vice president of programming and development, said.
The festival starts on a high note with Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys and Chris Ardoin and NuStep Zydeco as opening acts Friday night, and Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun close the event Sunday night.
Also planned for 1-2:15 p.m. Saturday on the Scène Ma Louisiane stage is “A Tribute to Courtney Granger, the Grammy-nominated fiddler and a member most recently of the Pine Leaf Boys. Granger, 39, died in September after a decade of health problems, including diabetes.
“Some musical friends, including Christina Balfa, and others will do a tribute on his Cajun music career,” said festival founder Barry Ancelet. “As a Cajun musician, he started playing as a young kid. He had a special connection to the Balfa family and had amazing mentors in that orbit.
“He soaked it up. He was ravenous to learn everything he could, every lick, every nuance,” said Ancelet, who described Granger as “a fine fiddler and strong guitar player who also had pipes. The guy could flat sing. He had an amazing tone in his voice and vocals invested with a flood of emotion and character.”
Ancelet said Granger played with Balfa Toujours as well as the Pine Leaf Boys.
Springtime origins
Ancelet said Festivals Acadiens et Créoles grew from a spring event, A Tribute to Cajun Music, Hommage a la Musique Acadienne, on March 26, 1974. That night, a line-up that included Jimmy C. Newman & Rufus Thibodeaux, Sady Courville, Dennis McGee, Mark Savoy, the Balfa Brothers, Bois-Sec Ardoin and Family, Clifton Chenier, Nathan Abshire and Merlin Fontenot performed for some traveling French journalists and an overflow crowd at Blackham Coliseum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. As many as 12,000 music enthusiasts braved a torrential downpour to attend, stamping their approval of Cajun and Creole music.
“We didn’t know if the musicians would show up that night, let alone a crowd,” said Ancelet, who is confident a crowd will show up at Girard Park for this year’s event. The festival has held a digital event and was forced to postpone last October because of the continuing pandemic, which began in March 2020.
The official pin and poster for March will be revealed at the Hilliard Art Museum at 6 p.m. Feb. 11. Tent rental spaces in Girard Park are available, organizers said, and Festival Friends are appreciated and volunteers are needed.
Signups for all can be found on the website at festivalsacadiens.com.
Here is the festival lineup:
2022 Festival Acadiens et Créoles Official Music Line Up and Workshops
Scène Ma Louisiane
Friday, March 18
5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Chris Ardoin & NuStep Zydeko
Saturday, March 19
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Kevin Naquin and the Ossun Playboys
11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Rusty Metoyer and The Zydeco Krush
1:00 p.m.-2:15 p.m. A Tribute to Courtney Granger
2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Feufollet
3:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m. Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars
5:30 p.m-6:30 p.m. Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble
6:45 p.m-8:00 p.m. Pine Leaf Boys
Sunday, March 20
10:30-11:30 a.m. The Pot Luck Band
11:45-12:45 p.m. Jambalaya Cajun Band w/ special guest
1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Lafayette Rhythm Devils
2:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole
3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars
4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys
6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun