Queen Evangeline Meghan Colomb hosted her royal luncheon surrounded by stunning florals and exquisite design. The spectacular event took place on Monday, Feb. 28 at Le Pavillon in Lafayette. Guests were treated to Lundi Gras Tomato Basil Soup and Chicken Evangeline in a room we can only describe as breathtaking. Family, friends, and royal maids gathered to hear the Queen’s heartfelt speech, which brought many to tears as she paid special tribute to a royal maid and friend who had lost her mother. Queen Meghan also honored her parents, Elise and Christopher Colomb, with a special thank you for allowing her to participate in so many Mardi Gras traditions throughout her life. Last year’s cancellations meant Queen Meghan graciously shared her reign this year with Queen Evangeline 2021. In fact, the two lovely ladies became known as QE1 and QE2. Thank you to everyone who invited us to be part of a Mardi Gras that was truly one for the history books.