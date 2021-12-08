Community leaders are hoping to uplift the next generation of Lafayette business owners through the Youth Entrepreneurship Academy, a crash-course in becoming an entrepreneur at the McComb-Veazey Community House.

The inaugural youth business program, held on Wednesdays in November and December, introduces the teens to key concepts around entrepreneurship, including the basics of starting a business, defining your market, building a customer base, sales, marketing and business finance.

The curriculum is led by Corey Jack, founder of business consulting firm Jack & Associates, LLC, who brings in local entrepreneurs to speak about their experiences. The program grew out of the coterie’s adult Business 101 classes, which they’ve hosted with Jack for a couple years, executive vice president of the McComb-Veazey Neighborhood CDC Tina Shelvin Bingham said.

“One of the things that really benefited me as a youth in our community is that there were adults that were willing to pour into me and invest their time and energy into teaching me different skills,” she said.

That skills training was missing for Jack as a child growing up in Mamou and he said he’s passionate about filling the space he wishes others had filled for him.

When you empower children and young adults to be proactive in building their future, you put them in a position to uplift not just themselves, but their families and their community through generational wealth building and better informed community advocacy, Jack and Bingham said.

“When we teach them about building a business, a lot of times it’s not just for you and your household, it’s for the community and for those coming in after you,” he said.

Beyond the education component, Jack and Bingham are working with local businesses to raise capital to provide each youth business, ranging from a lawn care service to a sneaker customization venture, with six months of operating costs to get their work off the ground. Jack said the best way for the teens to learn is by doing, and he doesn’t want start-up costs to be an obstacle.

“[I want them to know] it’s an option going forward and they don’t have to have some lightbulb moment later on in life. A lot of times with the adults I work with in my business, Jack & Associates, I’m dealing with someone in their 40s and 50s who says, ‘I’ve always had an idea to sell this or create that but I’m just now getting around to it.’ I want the kids to have the idea now,” Jack said.

Braylon Fuselier, 16, hopes to use his idea for a podcast as a stepping stone into the entertainment industry. The teen said he’s been interested in films — writing, directing and acting — since he was 12, but with limited opportunities in Lafayette he’s starting with audio work.

The David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy junior said he was surprised to learn business training was an option for teens in Lafayette, which he said can feel slower and less opportunity-rich than some cities.

Fuselier had been watching YouTube videos about business and entrepreneurship before joining the youth academy, but said being able to interact and ask questions in person has been a more valuable learning experience.The 16-year-old said he also appreciates Jack and Bingham’s desire to push the students.

“It’s nice to know that they want to see better for us and they don’t want to see us having to settle. That’s what I really like — they want us to strive for better,” Fuselier said.

The 16-year-old said challenging himself to continually grow and learn new things is a main draw of entrepreneurship. Being exposed to entrepreneurs, especially young people in the community, who are pursuing their ambitions has been motivating, he said.

“Every class makes it seem more possible, even if I doubt myself,” Fuselier said.