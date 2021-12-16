Jason "J.P" Leonard is a special education supervisor by day, musician, stand-up comedian at night. He is the man behind Lafayette Comedy. As if that is not enough, he’s also currently pursuing a doctorate at grad school, and is a family man.
J.P. has been a fan of comedy since he was a child watching TV programs that weren’t created for children. He aims to bring world-class comedy to Lafayette, and is doing well. Shows coming up at Lafayette Comedy include Rich Vos, Mick Foley and Todd Barry. You may want to get your tickets in advance! You can find out more about Lafayette Comedy at lafayettecomedy.com.
J.P. is following his passions both day and night, and in his kind but determined way he is making Lafayette a better place to be.
What was your first job? Lakeside Supermarket in Morgan City. I began there the summer of my 8th grade year and worked through graduation. I stocked shelves, was a butcher, and delivered groceries to offshore boats.
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up, let the dogs out to potty. Then shower, and get dressed while prying a 3rd grader from the bed. Then once she is on the bus, I roll to work. I get home, immediately smoke a cigar. Take care of family things, eat, then either chill on back porch while smoking more cigars, or if it is a comedy night, I head to the gig.
What advice would you give the younger you? Travel more and take more chances! Maybe move and make adventures for yourself. Oh yeah, that high school record has no effect on your life, so you know, do things.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I think all the negative things that happened through my life made me who I am. I blame them for me being so cautious throughout my life.
What values do you live by? Be good. Don’t be a jerk. Find something and love it forever how long you are into it. Take a shower in the morning and before bed.
What do you most appreciate? Good times with my wife and kids, pets, and those select friends. Also, a good meal, beer, glass of Scotch, good cigars, and stand-up comedy. If you ain’t laughing, you ain’t living.
What is your favorite journey? I guess the biggest journey was a three-week tour of Sweden with the band I was playing with. Still go back to those memories again and again.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Home! When the family goes out of town, everyone knows it is “Daddy’s” night. This involves ordering a lot of Thai food, and just becoming one with the house.
What living figure most inspires you? I have never really focused on one person in this world. I take bits and pieces from several people. I don’t believe in heroes. If you don’t put all your eggs in one basket, you won’t be that disappointed when that basket breaks.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Don’t go to bed angry.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Confederacy of Dunces or Rats: Observations on the History & Habitat of the City's Most Unwanted Inhabitants" by Robert Sullivan.
What is the best thing about where you live? I love being able to fish for saltwater fish within an hour or so drive.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I love live stand-up comedy, either performing or just watching. Lately, chilling outside with good people and a couple of cigars.
What did you want to be when you grew up? Weird Al, a musician, or a marine biologist. Once I realized I don’t like going underwater, that option was out.
What is your motto? Don’t half-ass anything. Whole-ass everything.
How would you like to be remembered? Not by a little white cross on side of the road or some R.I.P. window stickers on back of someone’s car. I guess I want to be remembered as a good guy, who was funny, and had a really good thick head of hair.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “uh boy!”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Make someone laugh, love those close to you, and never forget ice cream makes everything better.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? According to my wife, “Yeah, buddy!,” “Bip!,” and “blah, blah, blah.”
What is your favorite word? “terd”
What do you collect? While this has changed so much over my life, my latest collection involves Funko Pop figures, which I display in my office. They have to be very specific and something that reminds me of things that make me happy. I just got the Pearl Jam 5-pack set, so I am still nerding out on that one.
What food could you live on for a month? Pizza
What would you change about yourself? I would say my body, but that is solely my responsibility and I am not ready to be held accountable for my actions yet. See the answer to what food could I live on for a month.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Bob from "Bob’s Burgers." The family and events are never ending fun.
Describe yourself in five words. Funny, doubtful, in-my-head, dependable, semi-honest.
What is your idea of happiness? Just having all of my needs met, whether that be through family or friends. You know those nights where everything is just perfect, from food, to drinks, to con-versation.
What is your favorite movie? "Urban Cowboy"
What music defines who you are? Any dude with a guitar and sad songs. Show me a sad song, now make it sadder.
Who is your style icon? Anyone who dresses in layers
What do you most regret? Not taking chances earlier in life.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Would you like to purchase a camper and live on the road?
What would the answer be? Yes!