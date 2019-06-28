The ordeal that became Robert C. Donaldson's life started with a scratchy throat.
It turned into a life-threatening infectious disease, resulting three months later in the amputation of both of his legs and six of his fingers.
Donaldson, 50, shares the remarkable story of his battle with meningococcal disease and the faith that saw him and his family through in his book "Still Standing" (Keen Vision Publishing).
The title represents his life's journey, said the Baton Rouge resident.
"It means that after all I went through that the Lord has allowed me to still stand — not only get through it but stand, flourish and go on with life," said Donaldson, a minister at Rose Hill Church, where his brother, the Rev. Danny Donaldson, is the senior pastor.
Robert Donaldson was an active 30-year-old who enjoyed jogging around the neighborhood and golfing when he fell ill one January night in 1999. Doctors in the emergency room told Donaldson he had the flu.
But upon his return home, Donaldson's condition quickly grew worse. He returned to the hospital where doctors eventually diagnosed him with meningococcal disease, a rare but serious bacterial infection.
The bacteria got into Donaldson's bloodstream, threatened to shut down his organs and caused severe pain in his hands and feet, swollen from a lack of circulation. Donaldson had to go through kidney dialysis.
"It was kind of unbelievable that all this stuff was happening. I tried to deal with it as much as I can," he said. "All I knew to do was to call upon the name of the Lord, believing that he would lead me through."
Donaldson's wife, Bonnie, said her husband initially wasn't given much of a chance to survive.
"The doctors said 'He's not going to make it through the night,' " she recalled. "With his family being a family of faith, we started praying and believing in God. I said, 'I'm not going to be widow (at 27).' "
Donaldson said that God allowing him to endure something that had killed others was the confirmation he needed to put his faith in God's plan and purpose for his life.
"A lot of people tend to give it to God and not put themselves in it also," he said. "It's time to fight and push and stretch and scratch and claw and do whatever you have to do to get through."
The Donaldsons were grateful his life was spared, but that wasn't the case with his legs and many of his fingers. Doctors tried surgeries, hyperbaric treatment and other treatments to no avail.
After the amputations, he spent months in rehab and took about a year to start walking well with prosthetic legs.
"My husband is a strong man," said Bonnie Donaldson, 47. "He's very determined and has a positive attitude."
It's that attitude and faith that enabled Donaldson to regain his ability to drive and run, and allowed him to become a motivational speaker. In 2005, he joined the ministry and serves as a campus pastor for Rose Hill in Baker.
"When we're faced with these kinds of things, there's a lot more in the inside of us than we really realize. We're stronger than we think when we really push and give it our all," he said.
Bonnie Donaldson said it was a test of all of the family's faith. During the first year, she said she lost her job, totaled a car and the family lost their home.
"I got closer to God when my husband got sick," she said. "God sustained us, and with our faith and trust in God, God was going to see us through. God saw us through, and I give him all of the praise, all of the glory and all of the honor."
Readers of "Still Standing" may be surprised to see Donaldson was actually still standing long before his sickness at age 30.
Donaldson shares that he's faced adversities that could have taken his life, including as a youth being shot in the chest. Or at age 17, when he was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo chemotherapy at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
That's all part of the captivating read that is Donaldson's book, which opens with Psalms 1:3 (New King James Version): "He shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water that brings forth fruit in its season, whose leaf shall not wither. And whatever he does shall prosper."
"That really does speak to me," Donaldson said. "When we really give ourselves to the Lord, that's just how our lives can be strengthened."
Another of Donaldson's inspiring scriptures is John 10:10, when Jesus says, "The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly."
"The enemy's going to try everything he can. … But we cannot only live but live a fruitful and prosperous life — not just exist," he said.
Donaldson packs a lot of detail and inspiring words in a mere 48 pages of "Still Standing." Chapters include "The Change Up," "The Day of Reckoning" and "The Comeback."
For more information, go to motivationsbyrobert.com.
Memorial Mass
Parishioners from around Acadiana — and many spots around the world — are joining Sunday to remember and pray for the canonization of a beloved priest.
The St. John Francis Regis Church, 232 Main St. in Arnaudville, will host the annual Memorial Mass for Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pelafigue served the Sacred Heart of Jesus church parishes for 68 years until his death on June 6, 1977, at age 89. The Nonco Foundation was created in 2012 by the Arnaudville community to continue Nonco’s ministry to the Sacred Heart and explore the cause for Pelafigue's canonization.
In Louisiana, all 18 Sacred Heart church parishes, including the five located within the Diocese of Lafayette — Baldwin, Broussard, New Iberia, Port Barre and Ville Platte — will participate in Mass in Pelafigue's memory. Masses also will be celebrated throughout the United States at the seven Basilicas of the Sacred Heart, including Milwaukee. Worldwide Masses will include in Beaucens, France, where Pelafigue was born.
In honor of Nonco’s native roots, the Mass at St. John Francis Regis Church will be celebrated in French by Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel. Father Travis Abadie, pastor of St. John Francis Regis, and Father Gary Schexnayder, retired priest and native of Arnaudville, will concelebrate.
The event will include a procession from the church to a reception in the Little Flower Auditorium, where Nonco held his annual Sacred Heart Plays.
For more information, go to nonco.org.
Another day. Another blessing.
During a recent trip to Baltimore, we visited the Orioles baseball stadium. It was there I got to see the still-popular No. 8 jerseys of one of my favorite baseball players of all-time and "nice guy" Cal Ripken Jr. And that's coming from a Yankees fan.
Ripken was a pretty good player who had over 3,000 hits as a player and 431 home runs in 21 seasons with the Orioles. That's all good, but what made Ripken so special was his consistency. He was known as the "Iron Man" because he once went 2,632 games without missing a start. That record will never be broken.
For 16 straight seasons, Ripken did not miss a game, despite soreness, sadness, sickness, pain, weariness, his wife having babies, a severely twisted ankle, a broken nose and much more.
That's a lesson for us on our faith journey. We can't get tired, grow weary, sit out a day, lose heart, lose faith. I Corinthians 15:58 says, "Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord." We must be consistent in our walk, consistent in our prayer life, consistent in our discipline, consistent in our giving, consistent in our worship, consistent in our faith.
There will be days when we won't feel like it. When work, sickness, kids, friends, bills and death in the family make us want to quit, give up. Can God depend on us to hang in there and keep our streak of steadfastness, prayerfulness and consistent faithfulness going?
We can all be "iron men" for God. Ripken's incredible streak ended when he voluntarily sat out a game. Our streak of service and faithfulness must continue until God says, "Servant, well done."