"Ghost Trippin'" by Cherie Claire, Happy Gris Gris Publishing, 262 pages, paperback, $9.99
“Ghost Trippin’" is the fourth and latest book in the Viola Valentine mystery series by Louisiana novelist Cherie Claire.
In “Ghost Trippin’,” "John Valentine leaves home for a science conference in 2005 and never returns, his family chalking it up to the divorced father’s midlife crisis. But, when a body is found on the old family homestead, his daughter Viola must piece together the clues her father left behind.
"Along for the ride are her witchy Aunt Mimi, her uptight lawyer sister Portia and her sometimes ex-husband Thibault Boudreaux, otherwise known as TB. What they discover on this crazy ghost trip through Texas will be much more than they anticipated," according to a synopsis from the author.
The new book continues the story of Viola Valentine, who changes her life after Hurricane Katrina and follows her dream of being a travel writer.
"But the storm also blew open a psychic door, and now she sees ghosts who have died by water. As she travels the South in her new career, she must also solve mysteries that appear with apparitions. But the one person she hopes to speak to — her daughter who died of leukemia years before — continues to elude her. Or does she?," the release said.
New Orleans native Claire has also published 10 Louisiana-themed romance novels and five nonfiction titles about Louisiana under her real name, Cheré Dastugue Coen. She lives in Lafayette. Her website is cherieclaire.net/.