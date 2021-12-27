Nadya Kozinets is an associate professor at the School of Architecture and Design at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she teaches interior design.
She is originally from Russia and came to Lafayette in the early ’90s via the Ukraine. Nadya loves to apply her creativity to everything she does, especially her garden and cooking.
She is the vice president of Designing Women of Acadiana, a group of women in creative fields who meet to expand horizons for women and leverage the power of design and it’s impact on social and economic issues. They also have a lot of fun and have created a vibrant community around what they do. You can find them on Facebook.
Nadya is a delight to have around, she is both hard-working and visionary and I always learn something from her.
What was your first job? I worked as a tallyman in a Black Sea port, counting ship cargo, during my first summer after graduation.
Describe a typical day in your life. Always tea in the morning, followed by walking my dog. Talking for the rest of the day. Playing with the dog. Gardening.
What advice would you give the younger you? Trust yourself more; others are not better.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? It's not one, but series of events. First, being allowed to be independent at a very young age, then being a nomad all my life, and, finally, surviving a brain surgery
What values do you live by? Being kind to people, nature and animals
What do you most appreciate? Experiences and sharing life with others
What is your favorite journey? The journey itself, rather than the destination.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Walking along the streets of any large city.
What living figure most inspires you? The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Life will go fast, so don’t waste time.
What book would you tell everyone to read? Any good book, preferably borrowed from our local library.
What is the best thing about where you live? I love the luscious evergreen foliage and not not being a sterile American city.
How do you "let the good times roll?" Good food, real friends and plenty of wine
What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to be a designer.
What is your motto? "Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken."
How would you like to be remembered? I would like to be remembered kindly.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? What is the alternative?
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Curiosity; openness; kindness
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? "Blah blah blah"
What is your favorite word? Imagination
What do you collect? Plates and tea cups
What food could you live on for a month? Pasta
What would you change about yourself? Nothing, really. It’s all ingrown now.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? None
Describe yourself in five words. Smile; sincerity; style; staying power; and imagination.
What is your idea of happiness? A day at the beach
What is your favorite movie? Any good romantic comedy
What music defines who you are? Classical (As a true Russian), S. Rachmaninov
Who is your style icon? Annie Lennox and English actress Charlotte Rampling
What do you most regret? ‘There are no regrets, just lessons learned.
What question do you wish I'd asked? How do you cope with life going so fast?
What would the answer be? Learn to slow down.