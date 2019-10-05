Standing on the electrical output side of the Salto Grande Hydroelectric Complex Dam are, from left, Thornton Cofield, of Baton Rouge; his son-in-law Mario Tessadri, of Rockaway, New Jersey; and friend Alejandro Gomez, of Salto, Uruguay. The trio toured the dam, which supplies 7% of Argentina’s electricity, 50% of Uruguay’s electricity and is located on the Uruguayan River which separates the two countries. While in Uruguay, Cofield and his wife, Barbara Wittkopf, met their son-in-law’s family and friends and witnessed the baptism of Valentin, Gomez's son. Tessadri is the baby's godfather. The Baton Rouge couple also attended several barbecues, enjoyed the hot springs at Termas de Dayman and participated in a fox hunt.