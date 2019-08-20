SAINT-ANTOINE, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA — They may have odd names, but pets de soeurs — translated to farts of sisters or nun's farts — and poutine rapee or grated poutine, are staples in the diets of Acadians in Canada.

Pets de soeurs is a pastry also called pet sister, nun's pastries and sugar rolls.

"This dish has been here a long, long time and it's still with the Acadians," Viola Leger of St. Antoine, New Brunswick, Canada, said during a demonstration Tuesday in St. Antoine during Congrès Mondial Acadien 2019.

The pastry resembles a cinnamon roll that's served with a sauce of brown sugar and butter or maple syrup or molasses, which tastes like Lousiana's sugar cane syrup.

"I was surprised because the English have the same thing," Leger said. "It's called a cinnamon roll. If I cook them in syrup, oh, it's good."

Never known to be wasteful, pets de soeurs in the past was made from the remnants of pie crust, Leger said.

Grated poutine is a German dish the Acadians still enjoy, passed down from one generation to the next, Lina LeBlanc of St. Antoine said Tuesday. It may be a dish the Germans taught the Acadians when they were hiding from the British from 1755-1764 to escape deportation. The Germans befriended the Acadians, LeBlanc said, and shared recipes like this because potatoes and meat were plentiful to the Acadians in hiding, but not much else.

Anyone who has tasted the potato stew at the German Festival in Robert's Cove, Louisiana, might note the similarity between potato stew and grated poutine except the poutine is formed into a ball and stuffed with raw pork, often salted pork, before it's cooked, while the stew in Louisiana is served over rice.

Michele Thinel of Montreal and Dominique Lagaude of France, sampled the grated poutine Tuesday, not for the first time. About 25 years ago, Thinel said, her husband worked with a woman from New Brunswick who invited the couple to dinner and served poutine with maple syrup.

"It was kind of a surprise," she said. "We weren't expecting to eat meat with syrup."

Leger offered this observation after revealing a finished poutine, "It's a slimy thing, but it's good. Trust me."

St. Antoine used to be the poutine capital of the world, Jean-Pierre Richard, a councilman in St. Antoine, said Tuesday.

Richard worked for a company in St. Antoine's that canned Claude's Poutine Râpée that shipped about 3,600 poutine a day to Quebec, throughout New Brunswick and into America, to Bangor, Maine, and Boston, Mass., where some Acadians settled. The company closed about 10 years ago after operating from about 1960.

