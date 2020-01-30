FRIDAY

ZION NATIONAL PARK ADVENTURE SEMINAR: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Planned trekking route, other typical routes, best times of year to go, permits and fees, climate considerations, planning challenges, gear needed, tips for camping and more will be covered. This seminar is ideally suited for those with little to no experience in the backcountry.

SATURDAY

LES MAINS GUIDÉES — COURIR MASK MAKING: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Jackie Miller, of Iota, will lead a traditional Courir de Mardi Gras mask making workshop.

MURDER AT MARDI GRAS: 6:30 p.m., Esprit de Coeur, 402 Garfield St., Lafayette. The murder mysteries play out over hors d'oeuvres and a themed dinner. A prize package for the top sleuths of the evening.

TUESDAY

LAFAYETTE STORYTELLERS PROJECT — LESSONS IN LOVE: 7 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. The Lafayette Storytellers Project will bring local residents to the stage to share true, personal stories based on the theme "Lessons in Love." Each story is under 10 minutes long. Tickets are free.

ONGOING

ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Fresh Pickin’s 7" and "Hagit Barkai: Access," both through Feb. 8; and "Jeremiah Ariaz: Louisiana Trail Riders," through March 14. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.

HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Vitus Shell's "'Bout it 'Bout it, The Political Power of Just Being," through May 2. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.

HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.

LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.

LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.

ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.

Compiled by Marchaund Jones