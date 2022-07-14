Daniel Barousse is an artist but his medium is a little different; he recycles old skateboard decks to create art pieces and fine furniture.
Skateboarding changed his life the moment he got his first board at age 11, and Daniel says it has been the focal point of every decision he’s made since then. You can marvel at his work on his instagram or facebook page @brousseworks
Daniel lives a very positive life as you will see by his answers; he lives each day to it’s fullest and finds unique ways to give back to his communities. In April, he rode his bike from Lafayette to Panama City, Florida, and raised enough money to give 150 skateboards to kids who might never have had one. He tells me that if just one child finds the same love and freedom from a skateboard that he found, it was all worth it.
What was your first job? McDonalds On Johnston Street in Lafayette. My starting pay was $5.15 an hour and after two weeks of work my first paycheck was $160, which I used to get my first cell phone (flip phone) and a skateboard from our local skate shop, Rukus.
Describe a typical day in your life. I wake up seven days a week at 5:30 a.m. and make my bed and do all the typical bathroom stuff like shower and shave. Then I do yoga by about 6:15. After yoga, I typically get coffee and just kind of hang with my cat and read for an hour or so. If I don’t have any calls or meetings I will ride my bike to the gym and workout till about 10 a.m. From there I bike home and get some breakfast in my body. Then my helper and I usually meet up at 11 a.m. and head to our workshop. We usually work 5-6 hours in my shop and then skateboard in the evening. I’ll skate till about dark and then I head home to ride my bike. After a bike ride, I’ll go home to shower/eat. Sometimes I’ll do yoga one more time before going to bed. Plenty of times I’m running all over to meet with contractors for various project components, handling shipping, making content, working on my website, and planning for future projects but that all happens in addition to everything above.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t ever be afraid to be yourself.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? When I bought my first skateboard at the age of 11. It was $23.54 and I had $21 from saving my $2/week allowance all summer. I had to borrow $2.54 from my friend's grandfather, which I paid back the next week. That day changed everything for me.
What values do you live by? I’m here to bring people up!
What do you most appreciate? Love.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Probably in the middle of nowhere on my bike surrounded by nature or in my living room with all my plants and my cat.
What living figure most inspires you? Ronnie Saurage who owns Rukus and David Goggins are both at the top of my list.
What was the best advice you were ever given? If you think you can or you can’t, you’re right.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Four Agreements"
What is the best thing about where you live? Cajun food cannot be beaten. And my family.
How do you "let the good times roll"? By rolling on my skateboard or my bike or making furniture from old skateboards!
What did you want to be when you grew up? A professional skateboarder!
What is your motto? Be the change you want to see.
How would you like to be remembered? For leaving this world better than I found it
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Remember who you are! Don’t ever quit!
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Positivity, drive, passion.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Dude.”
What is your favorite word? I’d rather not say anything and share a genuine smile with someone.
What do you collect? Warm memories and achievements
What food could you live on for a month? Sushi!
What would you change about yourself? I wish I could sit still better. I’ve never been good at slowing down and sometimes to speed up you need to slow down.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Max Goofy!
What is your idea of happiness? Being the person you are in your head in the real world.
What is your favorite movie? "Avatar"
What do you most regret? Ever caring about what anyone other than myself thought of me.
What question do you wish I'd asked? If you had unlimited resources what would you do with your time?
What would the answer be? The exact same thing I’m doing right now. Go live this life!