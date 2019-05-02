Lauren Daigle picked up three Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night, the only artist to win in each category for which they were nominated. The singer from Lafayette won in the Top Christian Artist, Top Christian Album and Top Christian Song categories, and she performed her hit song, "You Say," during the televised ceremony.

The awards are just the latest accolades for Daigle and her album "Look Up Child," which she released in September. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 and Daigle won two Grammy Awards — Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "You Say" and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for "Look Up Child. She had also previously won the Billboard Award for Top Christian Artist in 2017.

Daigle recently announced that she was extending her "Look Up Child" world tour to include a Baton Rouge date. She will perform on October 11 at the Raising Cane's River Center downtown. The show is currently the last one scheduled for the tour, which starts on May 10 in Berlin. Tickets go on say at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3 — for more information, call (225) 389-3030 or go online to raisingcanesrivercenter.com.

Drake was the big winner at this year's Billboard Music Awards with 12 wins — the Canadian musician now has the most Billboard awards of any artist ever.

The ceremony at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena, and televised on NBC, was hosted by Kelly Clarkson and featured performances by Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie, Madonna, BTS with Halsey, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey (who won the ICON Award), Ciara, The Jonas Brothers and Paula Abdul.

Look below for a short clip from Billboard of Daigle's "You Say" performance.