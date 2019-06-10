For a while there, you couldn't find shorts on fashion's top runways.
The good news is that they are back and better than ever. With the temps already bumping up into the 90s, now is the perfect time to try some of the new (or new again) trends in shorts.
A few of the most popular short styles include Bermuda, biker, utilitarian and, the all-time favorite, denim.
From a casual dinner out to summer vacations, this weather promises that your shorts will get plenty of use.
Bermuda shorts, which hit just above the knee, can seem a bit dowdy and tricky to style. To create a chic look, stay away from loose-fitting shorts. You'll also want to wear a more fitted top. A feminine lace blouse is a good choice in balancing out the masculine vibe of these shorts. A knotted T-shirt can work to dress them down, and a classic button-up shirt is always a good idea.
The utilitarian trend is sweeping the fashion scene, from bags to dresses and now to shorts. This trend is marked by drawstring waists, cargo-style pockets, exposed zippers and earthy hues. These shorts can be dressed down with an over-sized T-shirt or dressed up with a flowy top.
And then there's denim. It would be hard to find a closet that does not boast a pair (or five). From crisp white blouses to blazers, to basic T-shirts, denim shorts can be styled countless ways. The beauty of this season is that with the longer shorts in vogue, there is a denim pair for everyone.