On Jan. 25, the Asian Festival of Acadiana took place in Parc International. The event was organized by the Asian Chamber of Commerce of Lafayette and celebrated the Lunar New Year — the Year of the Rat. The event was co-hosted by Mandarin Immersion Ambassadors of Acadiana and had several vendors, bands and live performances. The festival included martial arts demonstrations, a lion dance, a cultural fashion show, music, and local Asian food vendors.
Founded in 2017, the ACCA’s mission is to provide business, social, and professional members of ACCA a voice in the community while maximizing business opportunities, professional services, and business development within the nine parishes of Acadiana.