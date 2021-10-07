Here’s a way to help local musicians and create a magic moment in your own backyard.

The Krewe of Red Beans in New Orleans has launched Fest Fest to “recreate” paying jobs that some musicians might have had and lost when Jazz Fest and French Quarter Fest in New Orleans and Festivals Acadiens et Créoles in Lafayette were canceled or postponed this fall because of COVID-19.

Devin de Wulf, a Bywater artist and founder of the Krewe of Red Beans, created Fest Fest to aid musicians who’ve suffered for paying gigs because of such cancelations. It works like this:

Music lovers can make a donation at festfest.org to help musicians who’ve suffered from COVID-related cancelations. Through Thursday, festfest.org had generated about $90,000 in donations.

Names of donors at any level of contribution are placed into a raffle to see who gets to host a short performance — 15 to 30 minutes — by the artists who were contracted to play at the individual festivals. Raffle winners will be given notice of when they will host the musical acts on their porch or in their yards, but not who will show.

To keep crowds down — safety from COVID-19 is paramount at events — musicians won’t be revealed until they show up. But hosts will know someone is coming – they just won’t know who.

Because lesser-known artists command smaller fees, their gigs are booked first, de Wulf said. But all the musicians were booked for premier festivals, so you can be assured they are good.

De Wulf said performances were scheduled to start in New Orleans on Friday night and will continue at various homes over the next couple of weeks.

The first Lafayette performance was set for Saturday night — performers and time not known — but may be booked for a few weeks because word got out late in Lafayette.

Acts that have been “recreated” and will be scheduled at unannounced dates and times in New Orleans include Tonya Boyd-Cannon, Aurora Nealand, Bon Bon Vivant, Da Truth Brass Band and Davis Rogan.

Acts recreated in Lafayette include Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs, Michael Doucet avec Lacher Prise featuring Sarah Quintana and Chad Viator and T'Monde.

Safety guidelines are important. De Wulf said all performances will be outdoors and hosts should wear masks. Also, homeowners and hosts must be vaccinated. All money goes to the musicians.