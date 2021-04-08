Crust Pizza Co., a fast-casual dining concept that serves house-made, thin crust pizza and made-fresh menu items, has announced the signing of a two new franchise leases in Lafayette and Moss Bluff.

The Lafayette location at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, is a 2,795-square-foot space set to open in late May or early June.

The Moss Bluff location, which is approximately 3,019-square-feet, is set to open in August or September in Parkway Village at 1355 Sam Houston Jones Parkway, Suite 215, near Lake Charles.

“We are excited to bring Crust Pizza Co. to the Acadiana area, Lafayette franchise owner Logan Broussard said. "We can’t wait for the community to try our award-winning pizzas. Our pizzas are handcrafted from fresh dough made hourly, topped with only the finest ingredients such as hand-cut cheeses, meats, and veggies, a quality product we know Acadiana will enjoy.”

Crust Pizza Co., open for lunch and dinner Monday through Sunday, prides itself on the top-tier customer service and welcoming environment the restaurant provides to its customers. As co-founders Mark Rasberry and Clint Price continue to expand the community eatery, they are committed to maintaining its reputation for balancing a high-quality product at a fair price point.

“With one location in Lake Charles, we knew we needed to make Crust more accessible by taking it to those who were already craving quality pizza nearby in Moss Bluff,” said Jet Trahan, Owner of the Moss Bluff franchise. “It’s a thrilling step toward Crust Pizza Co.’s Louisiana takeover.”

“We are very grateful to have the opportunity to bring our fresh dining experience to new communities and deepen our current relationships despite the challenges of last year,” Co-owner Price added. “We are fortunate to have such loyal customers, without them we would not be able to continue doing what we love, serving delicious, gourmet pizzas to the community.”

For more information, crustpizzaco.com.