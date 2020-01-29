When Kyle Stelly and Ali Rudick met, they clicked instantly. Parents of the bride to be, Kathy and Gary Rudick, were all smiles when telling the story of how their only daughter found her forever love at — you guessed it — another wedding. The two families celebrated that and all that is marriage at a recent engagement party for the couple at the Rudick home in Lafayette. A gorgeous setting no doubt, as Gary is a contractor and knows how to build 'em. Wedding planner and event coordinator extraordinaire, Allison Herrera, not only helped throw an amazing soiree, she assisted this party reporter with every detail, including champagne. With such wonderful people all around them, we can't help but think this couple will have an amazing journey ahead. Best wishes and congratulations, Kyle and Ali!