Zoosiana recently welcomed two young lion cubs to their new home in Acadiana and the zoo is asking for name suggestions.
The cubs, one male and one female, were born in May and are two and a half months old. Zoosiana described them as "energetic and playful" in a press release, saying the cubs are still taking time to explore their new habitat while enjoying frequent cat naps in their den.
The care team at the zoo designed a specialized feeding program for the cubs that will alter as the young lions age.
The zoo is hoping to honor their tradition of choosing traditional Cajun, Louisiana inspired names for their animals, such as Gabriel, Jolie and Filé.
Suggestions can be submitted by commenting on either the Instagram or Facebook post that announced the cubs' arrival.
Once the suggestions are collected, the top three pairings will be selected and put up for a community vote. Follow the zoo's social media accounts for further updates on the naming process.
Zoosiana also announced that following the unexpected passing of Louis the lion, his surviving brother Theo was transferred to an accredited facility in Florida where he was paired with an adult lioness.
"The two are expected to have an enjoyable life together for a long time to come," the press release stated.
Guests can now visit the two cubs at Zoosiana’s lion habitat near the entrance of the park from 9 am to 5 pm daily. Visit their website to plan a visit.