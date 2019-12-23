The Greater Baton Rouge Area Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America held its Christmas party and Toys for Tots donation on Dec. 10 at Oak Lodge.
Entertainment included poetic readings of “A Different Kind of Christmas” by Mary McKeough and “A Cajun 12 Days of Christmas” by David Couvillon.
Retired U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Robert Douville, Louisiana Council of Chapters president, installed officers and directors for 2020: Col. Fred Palmer, Army, president; Lt. Col. Paul McKeough, Army, first vice president; Col. David Couvillion, Marines, second vice president; Lt. Col. Reginald Brown, Army, secretary; Col. Clay LeGrande, Army, treasurer; Maj. Rodney Breland, Air Force; Col. Ulysses S. Hargrove, Army; Lt. Col. Shaun McGarry, Army; and Jonnie Dorris and Col. Wayne Rader, Army, directors.
Orchid Society discusses cold weather care
The Baton Rouge Orchid Society held a program on caring for orchid plants in cold weather on Nov. 20, with President Kathy Conerly and other members offering advice.
In lieu of the regular January meeting, the society will sponsor its first Outreach Judging Demonstration. American Orchid Society certified and student judges from the Houston Judging Center will offer instruction on how orchids are judged. This event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane. A light breakfast and lunch will be served.
The Green Growers group and Orchids for Seniors will not meet again until January. All meetings are open to anyone who is interested in learning more about orchid culture in the Baton Rouge area's unique climate. Visit batonrougeorchidsociety.com for more information and to subscribe to the monthly newsletter.
