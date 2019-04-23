The Cajundome is making some changes to the Cajun Heartland State Fair, which is about a month away.
This year parking will be free and there will be a $3 fee to enter the fair, the Cajundome announced on its Facebook page. In previous years, there was a $10 parking, but it was free to enter the fair.
"In order to create a safer, family-friendly environment at the Cajun Heartland State Fair, we have decided to waive the previous $10 daily parking fee and charge an admission fee onto the fair grounds. (Children 2 & under are free to enter.)," the Cajundome posted Tuesday morning.
"After researching numerous fairs and festivals around our area and abroad that have switched to an admission fee, we feel that this will best create the safe, family-oriented environment that guests want and are accustomed to when attending events."
Visitors should look for free family entertainment at the fair, according to the Cajundome, such as the Show Me Safari Petting Zoo and Swine Races, the World of Wonders Big Top Show, Texas Tommy’s Wild West Revue and Jingles the Clown.
On opening night of the fair, guests can receive free admission with a Coca Cola bottle wristband (which will be available for purchase at local retailers).
The fair runs from May 23 to June 1.