Musical lineup at Levy Park in Crowley

The sixth season of Greetings from Levy Park in Crowley kicked off earlier this month and will free outdoor concerts scheduled through the end of April, the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce announced.

Louisiana native Dylan LeBlanc will perform March 22, and South Carolina indie rock band The High Divers will perform April 5.

The Artisanals, a rock/indie/folk band also from South Carolina, will perform April 26.

Events include art, food trucks and beer.