In 2008, anthropologist Becky Schexnayder was inspired to interview Lafayette swamp blues musician Carol Fran. Twelve years later, the two women have built a close friendship and Schexnayder is preparing to release a documentary on Fran’s life and her 70-year career.
Schexnayder partnered with the McComb-Veazey Neighborhood Community Development Corporation to screen the film, “Carol Fran: Tous Les Jours C'Pas La Meme (Every Day Is Not The Same)”, as part of the group’s Fresh Films initiative. Roughly a dozen excited guests viewed the film at the McComb-Veazey Community House on 12th Street Wednesday night and heard Fran perform live.
Schexnayder, an anthropologist turned filmmaker, first got the idea for an audio-visual record of Fran’s life while working on an exhibit about the J.D. Miller Music Recording Studio for the city of Crowley. She said she never set out to create a sweeping project, but after meeting Fran for the first time she knew her life needed to be documented.
One interview with two cameras and a dozen questions turned into 12 years of interviews while driving to gigs, sharing meals and traveling together, Schexnayder said.
“I think it’s really important to preserve the stories of these musicians because they are a big part of our culture. Once they pass those stories are gone, and part of our culture dies,” Schexnayder said.
Fran, 86, said she was touched Schexnayder wanted to document her life.
“It’s wonderful. I appreciate it very much,” she said. “I didn’t think anybody had paid that much attention and it meant so much that somebody would want to capture something about it.”
Fran left home to begin touring at age 15 and by 19 she was performing in clubs on Bourbon Street. She was discovered by a club owner from Juarez, Mexico, and subsequently spent a three-year residency at his club. After returning to the states, she toured up the Gulf and East Coasts with such artists as Guitar Slim and began recording extensively, Schexnayder said.
In the 1980s, she moved to the Houston area and reconnected with artist Clarence Hollimon. The duo married and began touring together throughout the United States and Europe. After Hollimon died in 2000, Fran moved back to Lafayette. In 2013, she was awarded a National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship, she said.
Fran faced considerable adversity as a black woman in the music industry. She was barred from venues or forced to enter through the back doors of clubs. At times she was duped out of royalties for her recordings or not recognized for her contributions. She also struggled with health problems; in 2007 she suffered a stroke, Schexnayder said.
But she persisted.
Fran said she was just doing the best she could while pursuing her love of music.
“Everybody has a lifelong dream and I suppose that was mine. I never thought I would get it done but I did,” she said.
Tina Shelvin Bingham, executive vice president of the McComb-Veazey Neighborhood CDC, said she was inspired by Fran’s sass, her determination and the passion she brought to her career.
“Carol Fran’s whole attitude toward life was that she didn’t really take anything for granted but she also didn’t let anyone tell her that she couldn’t do anything. She conquered any task she was trying to conquer,” she said.
Stories like Fran’s are critical to document and discuss because they’re about more than the individual; they tell the story of the people, places and things that were present and happening in the community at the time, Shelvin Bingham said.
The McComb-Veazey Neighborhood group screened Fran’s film in honor of Black History Month, but their goal is to host a Fresh Films screening once per quarter throughout the year. The aim is to bring different groups together to have robust conversations about preserving community heritage and making positive changes in the community, she said.
While Fran’s music may speak more strongly to older generations, her story of perseverance can inspire young people hoping to become musicians or chase their dreams, Shelvin Bingham said.
“I hope it shows them what they could be,” she said.
Fran’s story has already impacted one young singer. Fran met a young Lafayette singer, Kyra Alexander, during filming and is working to mentor the performer. She said she was inspired by the girl’s passion and talent and wants to use the knowledge she’s gleaned to create opportunities for her.
“I told her I would help her to do what I did. While I came in the back door, I want to help her come in the front door and let her be recognized for her talents,” Fran said.
Fran said she didn’t know much about the music industry when she set out at 15, but she had the support of her mother, who always believed that she could accomplish her goals. Fran’s mother died several years ago, and she said she wishes her mother could have lived long enough to see their shared dream come true.
“This was the joy of her dreams — a movie about me. We had talked about it, she and I, but we never thought it would come to pass,” Fran said.
Schexnayder is revamping the website for her production company, Coulée Productions, and is preparing to self-distribute the Fran documentary. She wants to have a distribution line in place come April, when Fran is slated to appear at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival to perform as a special guest during a tribute to the late Lil’ Buck Senegal, she said.