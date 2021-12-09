The ladies of the Krewe of Victoria were at the top of their holiday game on Saturday, Dec. 4. They held the krewe’s annual Christmas Tea that evening at the beautiful home of former Queen Victoria Pam Zuschlag. All we can say is, wow! These ladies brought on the festive spirit and so much more. If it seems Christmas parties have waned a little, Victoria is here to say, not so. There were splendidly decorated Christmas trees in every room and more glitz and glamour than you could imagine. Smiles also adorned every room especially since the fabulous party table was set with delicious treats we don’t see every day. Celebrating is taking on a whole new look this year since, well, you know, and we couldn’t be happier. Thank you ladies, for inviting me to see it all come back to its former glory. Merry Christmas and cheers to you Victoria!
Victoria Christmas Par-Tea Sparkles with Cheer
Kris Wartelle
