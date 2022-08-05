Lafayette resident Mary Stander has collected antiques for decades, and on Saturday national TV viewers will get a peek at some of her treasures on a new episode of “American Pickers.”
Stander, 70, welcomed the crew of the reality TV show into her West Saint Mary Boulevard home in February for a marathon day of filming. About a dozen crew members and co-host Mike Wolfe, with “Jersey” Jon Szalay, arrived around 8 a.m. and the last trickled out around midnight.
The Pickers are known for scouring across the United States for antique gems.
“It was really nice to see them gasp when they’d walk into a room and be as thrilled as they were with the things that they were seeing…From the moment they turned into my driveway until they left and said bye bye, was my favorite time of the day,” Stander said.
Her episode will air on the History channel at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Stander’s love of antiques was born out of flea market outings with her mother. She said she began collecting “around the ripe old age of 13” with pink and green Depression glass. Her mother loved the specialness of the pieces and their stories, and that love took root in Stander, too.
“[I love] the history behind each and every piece, the things that those things could tell us about the people that they knew. When something is 200 years old or 150 years old, it’s a treasure,” she said.
Her extensive collection, primarily focused on American-made and Americana pieces from pre-1900, includes everything from antique guns to American art to hand-painted furniture. Stander said she primarily sourced her collection across New England, especially in Maine.
Stander said the “American Pickers” team only made their way through a fraction of her collection. The items shown weren’t predetermined; the team walked through her spaces and focused on the items that most spoke to them, picking around 20 or so to buy, she said.
The antiquarian said it was a thrill to connect with other antiques lovers.
“It was terrific. I needed that boost — not money, but enthusiasm,” Stander said.
The 70-year-old’s journey hasn’t been easy. In 1992, a serious car crash on Johnston Street upended Stander’s life.
A passenger in the vehicle, she was thrown into the road and suffered a multitude of injuries, including significant damage to several internal organs and a severed spine. She had to relearn how to talk and walk — which doctors weren’t sure she’d be able to do — and how to live, she said.
After the crash, Stander was unable to return to her career working with oil field engineering firms. She said she realized she could transform her antiquing hobby into a means to support herself into retirement and ramped up her collecting.
She owned an antiques shop on Kaliste Saloom Road, Treasures Antiques, from the mid- to late-1990s, but later shuttered and moved her inventory into her home, where it has largely remained out of the public eye as Stander has battled the residual health impacts of her crash. She sells when she’s able, she said.
Friends have pushed Stander repeatedly to get her collection on TV, she said.
“When I’d open my garage people would say, ‘Oh my God! You need to call American Pickers,’ for years,” the 70-year-old said.
Stander first connected with the show’s producers in 2017, but a hoped-for visit to Louisiana didn’t pan out logistically. This winter, producers for the show reached back out — the time was finally right and they wanted to see her treasures, she said.
The Lafayette resident said the experience was “fabulous” and she hopes viewers have as much fun watching her episode as she had filming it.
“I hope their eyes sparkle a little bit when they see my treasures,” she said.