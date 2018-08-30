LAFAYETTE — The cottage on St. Charles Street may seem unassuming, but all that changes the moment you step inside.
Owned by zydeco musician Major Handy and his wife, Frances Ayres Handy, the home exudes its own vibe, an eclectic mix of past and present much like zydeco itself.
The house dates from 1958 and is considered part of historic Sterling Grove.
“Technically, we’re Nickerson, but we’re part of the Sterling Grove Association and the McComb-Veazey Cultural District,” said Frances Handy, who explained they once owned the house on the corner. “We moved down the street three years ago, the easiest move I ever made.”
Nor is Major Handy the only music icon in the area.
“’Lil’ Buck Senegal lives on St. Charles also,” said Major Handy. “A Louisiana Blues Hall of Famer. And few people know it, but Ike and Tina Turner played at Immaculate Heart of Mary here. Ray Charles and Louis Armstrong, too.”
The couple met at Randol’s, a popular Lafayette seafood restaurant and tourist mecca.
“I had a little business, Louisiana Zydeco Tours, and people wanted to know where to go zydeco dancing,” said Frances Handy. “I would sell out every tour. The only one you could find for zydeco was me. I made The Wall Street Journal and decided I needed a musician.”
Major Handy, who started the zydeco breakfasts at Café des Amis in Breaux Bridge, was once the state musician for then-Lt. Gov. Kathleen Blanco.
“Had I never gone dancing, we’d never have met,” recalled Frances Handy.
The couple painted the home, but kept the original wood floors and just finished enclosing the garage for Major Handy’s 16-year-old granddaughter, Armani.
Antiques and vintage collectibles furnish the five rooms, giving it a New Orleans aesthetic — a blend of cultures, art, music and decorative objects — and the air of a Bywater shotgun house. The seafaring items were handed down from Frances Handy's father, who lived most of his life on the water.
“We have nautical collectibles spread over eight households,” she said with a laugh. “All the antiques are from Natchez. I had a Scottish ancestor who sailed over and settled there sometime in the 1700s. We’ve had the family home there since 1774.”
Just past the old bench by the front door, Victorian marble top tables crew up with a captain’s chest in the living room, kept company by an antique rosewood high chair and china cabinet. A portrait of Frances Handy's great-great-grandmother’s mother-in-law, Sarah McCreary, hangs between two equally dignified gentlemen of long ago, just above a man’s traveling desk inscribed with “Property of John H. Ayres, Jr.” and a Victorian-era stereoscope.
The adjoining kitchen features its own array of treasures, not the least of which is a collection of vintage political campaign buttons and a corner cabinet built by Frances Handy's father. A winged heart sculpture by Breaux Bridge chain-saw artist Kelly Guidry floats high above the kitchen door, and a gray Formica dinette set from the 1950s looks right at home. The woodwork and paneling are original to the house. Both give it an atmosphere of cozy comfort.
The guitar room is equally inviting — relaxed, casual and perfect for lounging.
“If anyone can pull off a guitar rug, it’s Major,” commented his wife.
A British officer’s chest now serves as a coffee table and reads “Lieut. R. Hoyle, South Lancs Regt (South Lancashire Regiment) Bolton, Lancashire.”
Yamahas and Gibsons line the walls, works of art all by themselves, while a John Heinemann watercolor of Major Handy performing live and a photograph of him in his youth line the shelves.
“Since I was 15, I’ve been in a band,” said the musician. “I started on guitar, then the accordion.”
Originally from St. Martinville, Major Handy once caught a youthful break when Otis Redding toured and his guitar player was too drunk to play.
“A kid got on his bike and went to get Major,” recalled his wife. “He was later invited to go on the road, but his mother wouldn’t let him.”
“I was only 16,” Major Handy said, laughing.
Awarded Most Outstanding Musician by Chicago-based Living Blues Magazine in 2011, it appears there isn’t much Major Handy can’t do despite the early feminine interference.
“I like to tell people he’s handy in a major way,” said Frances Handy. “He can do everything — fix your car, paint your house and cook your dinner.”
The couple’s favorite aspect of the home is the way it’s laid out.
“I don’t know why people have such big houses,” said Major Handy. “They have rooms they don’t even go into every day.”
“I’ve always been partial to little cottage-y places,” his wife added. “We love this neighborhood. We know all our neighbors, people walk their dogs, and they sit on the porches.”