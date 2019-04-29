Lauren Daigle is yet again extending her "Look Up Child" World Tour, which will now include a show in Baton Rouge.

Daigle, a two-time Grammy winning Christian singer from Lafayette, previously extended the tour to include three July performances in Lafayette.

She will now perform on October 11th at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge. That show is currently the last one scheduled for the tour, which starts on May 10 in Berlin.

Tickets for the Baton Rouge show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.laurendaigle.com/tour.

The singer also added shows in August in Columbia, Maryland and Dayton, Ohio. There are 22 scheduled stops on the tour.

AHI is performing with Daigle.