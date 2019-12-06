The Lafayette Ballet Theatre will present "The Nutcracker" at the Heymann Performing Arts Center on Dec. 14 and 15.
Local dancer Camille Reaux, who has performed more than 80 shows of "The Nutcracker," said every performance is unique.
“I’m excited to perform for the community that raised me,” Reaux said.
Reaux, who will be performing the role of Dewdrop began her dancing career at 13 years old with the Lafayette Ballet Theatre. She went on to train with the Miami City Ballet and the Pacific Northwest Ballet.
“I’m looking forward to give back to my family and show them what they allowed me to go away and train for,” Reaux said. “When I was away from home, training and performing was rewarding but it is nothing like being able to perform for your friends and family.”
Reaux said it is great to see the dancers develop as artists and athletes through rehearsals. Lafayette Ballet Theatre performers have been preparing for the show since mid-September.
Laura Tisserand, a Louisiana-native, will be returning to Louisiana as a guest dancer to perform the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Tisserand currently lives in Seattle, Washington and works as a Principal Dancer for the Pacific Northwest Ballet.
Tisserand, originally from Hammond, Louisiana, trained at the American School of Ballet as well as the Pacific Northwest Ballet School.
“It’s always so special to come back and perform in Louisiana,” Tisserand said. “The Lafayette community is so welcoming and wonderful. The energy is palpable and the children are always really excited about the show.”
The Nutcracker performances will be Dec. 14 and 15. Lafayette Ballet Theatre studios will also host a meet and greet on Dec. 16 after a matinee performance.
For more information visit www.ticketmaster.com