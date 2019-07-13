The Lauren-Reilly Eliot Company will bring "American Buffalo" by David Mamet to the stage in late July.
Directed by Scott Gremillion, the production will be performed at Cité des Art at 7:30 p.m. July 25-27 and at 2 p.m. July 28.
The opening night gala will be held at 6 p.m. July 25, with food and beverages.
For tickets and more information, visit LREtheatre.com or email laurenreillyeliotcompany@gmail.com.
The production showcases Mamet’s gift for storytelling and forging poetry from both the plain-spoken and profane.
"In a Chicago junk shop, three small-time crooks of different generations plan their heist. These high-minded grifters fancy themselves businessmen pursuing legitimate free enterprise. But their fates, like the nickel’s worn image of the beleaguered buffalo, may have been sealed long ago," according to a news release.
Matthew Huval stars as Bobby, Duncan Thisthlewaithe as Donny and LRE co-founder Cooper Helm as Teach.