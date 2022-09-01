Kristen Gary is an artist/muralist/mother/friend/human. As she puts it, she’s a “person trying to figure out how to monetize the things that bring me joy while navigating a burning world?"
She came to Lafayette for school and stayed for the community — and her husband. She is the kind of woman who does everything with a certain flair (and a heavy does of sarcasm).
With both of her children in school, Kristen is finding she has more time for her artistic pursuits. You can find some of her work on her site www.creativeladybits.com — yes, that name tells you who she is — and you are greeted by a quote that says, “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself,” which fits this column perfectly. You may have seen some of her murals if you visited ‘Exposure-a Selfie Experience’ downtown; she is hoping to have more places to paint soon.
What was your first job? I was a hostess at a seafood restaurant. A friend of mine’s uncle was the manager, so he let us start working there at 14.
Describe a typical day in your life. Every day is different. I hate routines and much prefer spontaneity. The only two consistencies are: I do not wake up pleasantly, and I’m basically always late. Since my two loving, incredible, and caring children don’t really care about the time or my sleep preferences, I expect those to continue for the foreseeable future.
What advice would you give the younger you? Three things: 1. The mold of the perfect person that everyone loves does not exist, so stop trying to fit yourself into all of these boxes and take on the roles you think people want you to. 2. Who gives a f--- if they don’t like you? If you want people to love you, have them love you for BEING YOU. 3. BOUNDARIES, BOUNDARIES, BOUNDARIES, and more boundaries. People meet the expectations you set; so demand to be treated the way you deserve, never stop fighting for yourself, and accept nothing less.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? In college, I took a marriage and family psychology class. We were asked to do this exercise where we all lined up on side of the class room and the professor made various statements. If he said, “My childhood home had 2 floors” or something, you would move forward. If not, you would stay put. Some statements like, “Both parents have always been involved in my life” would move you forward. Differently, if it didn’t apply to you, you moved back a step. I remember halfway through the exercise; I was halfway to the other side and feeling pretty proud of my situation. But then the gap between some of my classmates and I just kept growing and growing. Every time I would take a step forward, they would take one back. I know it sounds naïve, but I pretty much lived in my white girl bubble until then. Since each statement involved circumstances no one had control over, it visually pointed out all of the privileges I had by being born a certain race, to a certain family, and with a certain level of household income. It just as easily could have not happened. Since the moment that I turned to see my fellow classmates so far behind me, I’ve never looked at the opportunities and advantages in my life the same way again. I stopped feeling that I deserved to have the privileges I did, and started wondering how I could share them with others. After all, it’s not like I worked for some of those advantages, the life I was born into simply handed them to me.
What values do you live by? Compassion, positivity, confidence, and courage.
What do you most appreciate? Low-maintenance friendships.
What is your favorite journey? My marriage. Never in a million years would I have imagined having a partner like my husband. My journey is our journey, and visa versa. At the end of the day, it’s mutual trust, respect, and unwavering support.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Typically, I do not like being alone as being around others energizes me. But my solitude sanctuary is in the middle of the night with painting supplies in hand.
What was the best advice you were ever given? If you want to help make the world a better place, help the people around you.
What book would you tell everyone to read? 'Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?' by Julie Smith Julie Smith is a recent discovery. I found her instagram page and was totally enamored by her perspectives and advice. She has a way of explaining things in such a thoughtful, easy to understand way.
What is the best thing about where you live? Festivals — They are like little heavenly sanctuaries here on Earth.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Happy hour — girls night — spontaneous shenanigans .
What did you want to be when you grew up? First woman president. I’ve always been enamored by politics (even with the circus it is.)
What is your motto? “I run a tight shipwreck.”
How would you like to be remembered? I want the people in my life to feel like I helped them in some way; that I made a positive impact on their lives.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I try to avoid thinking at all costs when doubt is in the room. My brain is quite the master-manipulator. My go-to plan involves jumping with both feet, blinders on, with no safety net or the slightest idea of what’s on the other side. That strategy has about a 50/50 success rate, but I’m still here and still jumping.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? 1. I try to live my life as transparent as possible. 2. Things like deadlines, routines, mundanity and schedules are my arch nemeses. Time to plan means time to over-analyze and doubt. 3. Humor, positivity, and more humor make my world go round.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “No worries”, “Don’t even”, “it’s no big deal”, things of that nature.
What do you collect? Story People prints by Brian Andres. I stumbled across them two years ago and have been infatuated by them since.
What food could you live on for a month? I spent a lot of time at my Grandmother’s house growing up, and she would always make black eyed peas and cornbread. It’s without a doubt my comfort food.
What would you change about yourself? My eyesight; specialty lenses are expensive. Also, I’d like not to be lactose intolerant. Cheese = life.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Which of my personalities are you asking?
Describe yourself in five words. Transparent. Random. Head-strong. Vibrant. Hype-woman. Impulsive. Creative. YOLO. I know that’s more than 5, but being neurodivergent I often feel like I have two versions of myself, and 5 words didn’t seem like enough.
What is your idea of happiness? To me, happiness is mindfulness. Not in the calm, meditative way. I mean being fully present in everything you experience, fully present with the people around you. That awareness makes room to be grateful for the simplest of things... and also belly laughs.
What is your favorite movie? The Greatest Showman, but mainly for the soundtrack.
What music defines who you are? Christmas Trap music – I’m jolly, festive, but don’t test me. I’m traditional, but with a twist.
Who is your style icon? Lady Gaga — several different styles, always bold, and filled with costumes!
What do you most regret? I regret each time I doubt my abilities or let my insecurities keep me from taking a leap. Imposter syndrome is my mortal enemy.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is something you think everyone should have to experience in life?
What would the answer be? Working in the service industry — and on an extremely busy holiday, like Mother’s Day brunch. I just think the world would be a much nicer, more patience place.