FRIDAY
INVASION OF THE SANTAS' CHRISTMAS CRAWL: 5:30 p.m., Social Entertainment, 409 Lee Ave., Ste. 4, Lafayette. Santas will take over downtown Lafayette, winding their way through Jefferson Street, stopping at five restaurant and bars sampling beer along the way.
SATURDAY
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., The Mulberry Tree, 211 Guilbeau Road, Lafayette. This 1½-hour event includes craft time with Santa in his workshop and breakfast with Santa in the party room. mulberrytreelafayette.com.
OLD TYME WINTER FAMILY DAY: 10 a.m., Vermilionville Living History Museum and Folklife Park, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. The community is invited to experience the simple warmth and beauty of Christmas past. The village will be filled with learning opportunities, music, food, Native American storytelling, arts and crafts, and self-guided tours. $5.
CHRISTMAS IN MORGANZA: 2 p.m., Morganza High School, 752 S. La. 3050, Morganza. Gumbo cook-off, holiday shopping, activities for the kids, music, Christmas tree lighting, food vendors and family pictures with Santa.
LET IT SNOW! A BIG EASY BOYS CHRISTMAS: 7:30 p.m., James Devin Moncus Theatre, Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. With the New Orleans group Big Easy Boys & Babes performing a mix of holiday standards and classic hits. $35-$55. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
"THE NUTCRACKER": 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Lafayette Ballet Theatre, 201 Petroleum Drive, Lafayette. Lafayette Ballet Theatre, with principal guests from Pacific Northwest Ballet, present Tchaikovsky's holiday classic in two acts, based on the story of E.T.A. Hoffmann's "Nutcracker and the King of Mice." ticketmaster.com
SUNDAY
CHRISTMAS CORGI MEETUP: 2 p.m., Beaullieu Park, 410 W Bluebird St., Lafayette. All dogs are welcomed.
THURSDAY
MUSIC PERFORMANCE BY EMILY ORTEGO AND LANCE DUBROC: 6 p.m., The NUNU Collective, 1510 Bayou Courtableau Highway, Arnaudville. Singing songs of the season and original music. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Dinner is included with paid admission. Drinking water will be available or BYOB. nunu-emilyortego.eventbrite.com or nunucollective.org.
DOWNTOWN CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS: 6 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Hear the narrated story of a savior born to a virgin in Bethlehem, interspersed with the singing of traditional Christmas carols, as led by local musicians.
AN ACADIANA CHRISTMAS NIGHT: 7 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. ASO will take the magic of Christmas to another level with instrumental and vocal selections, including F. Handel and I. Berlin. Plus, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys give Christmas an Acadiana twist, and ASYO and the youth chorus join the stage.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Meet in the Middle" and "Open Studio Tour 2019," through Dec. 14. "Close to Home — Alicia Faciane," through Jan. 11. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
MERRY & BRIGHT WINDOW WONDERLAND: downtown Lafayette. Window Wonderland 2019 is a fine art installation in commercial display windows in downtown Lafayette that brings together the community, business owners and local artists to celebrate civic pride and the holiday season by showcasing their creative talents in an artistic, family-friendly and festive format. Through Dec. 29.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
