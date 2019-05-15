If you live in Louisiana, you live for crawfish season.
Weekends are full of friends and family gathering around a good old crawfish boil. In addition to mudbugs, lots of people throw corn and potatoes, whole garlic, onions and mushrooms into the pot.
When I had leftovers from a crawfish boil, I just knew I had to create something special, so I came up with my diabetic-friendly Crawfish Boil Potato Salad. This satisfying dish is bursting with all of your favorite crawfish boil flavors and ingredients.
My family likes it so much that, whether we have a full-blown crawfish boil or not, I now buy the ingredients on their own to mix up this delectable dish. Though this is considered a potato salad I sometimes serve it as a main course or a hearty side dish.
If you're looking for other Cajun and Southern-inspired recipes, check out my "Gulf Coast Favorites" cookbook.
In the mood for some junk food? You can find the recipe for my healthy loaded Crawfish Gumbo Nachos, which are sprinkled with Louisiana crawfish gumbo ingredients, at my thehealthycookingblog.com.
Terrific tips:
- Not only do Louisiana crawfish taste great, they're full of protein, low in calories and are a very versatile ingredient.
- While crawfish is in season, stock your freezer.
- If you can't eat crawfish without ice-cold beer, indulge in light beer to keep the calories down.