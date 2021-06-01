One Acadiana and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited have partnered up to host a live, community concert called The Vibrant Community Concert in Parc Sans Souci, Downtown Lafayette from 6:30 to 9 p.m. June 17.
Artists such as Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express will be featured in the concert, which takes place at 7 p.m. Beforehand, an in-person or remote community talk is open to the public for discussions regarding building a “more vibrant” community.
The Vibrant Community Concert is a part of One Acadiana’s Vibrant Community Two-day Summit. The summit aims to bring the community together to speak on topics such as business, investment and jobs for downtown Lafayette.
Featured speaker Quint Studer will touch on these topics by speaking about lessons he learned from being a business leader and a transformational community leader in Pensacola, Florida.
One Acadiana will also host a community workshop from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 18, led by Studer. The workshop will go more in-depth on relevant principles in Studer’s book, "Building a Vibrant Community."