It's almost time. Soon the barricades will go out and driving across town will get exponentially more complicated.
Lafayette's Mardi Gras parade season kicks off Feb. 22 with the city's newest krewe, the Krewe de Canailles. Born in 2018, Canailles is also Lafayette's only walking krewe.
The brainchild of Paul Kieu and Hunter Hebert, the Krewe de Canailles began in 2018 as a 24-Hour Citizen Project. The organizers wanted to give Lafayette an experience similar to Chewbacchus and Krewe de Vieux in New Orleans — barricade-free walking parades that become a moving party for parade-goers and spectators alike.
In it's first year, the theme was “Local Legends.” There were walking Popeye's Buffets, Red Lerilles and loaves of Evangeline Maid bread. This year, the krewe will expand its vision and celebrate all things in the Pelican State with a theme of Louisiana folklore. Krewe members will be marching in costume and pushing human-powered floats to pay tribute to hundreds of years of rich Louisiana folk history.
This year's parade also features an expanded route, and begins at 7 p.m. The new route will begin at the corner of Jefferson and Cypress Streets and continue down Jefferson Street before turning left onto Vermilion Street near the Acadiana Center for the Arts. With a left turn onto Lee Street and an eventual right turn on Garfield Street, the parade will end with an after party at Warehouse 535. The new route will incorporate the lively Parc Sans Souci on Vermilion Street and give spectators ample space to congregate before, during and after the parade.
Want to join the krewe? It's a little late for this year, but organizers say any group of people can pull together to create a walking sub-krewe in next year's parade. The only rules are your floats have to be man-powered and your throws eco-friendly.
Lafayette Mardi Gras parades
Friday, Feb. 22
Krewe des Canailles Walking Parade, Lafayette, 7 p.m.
(From downtown to Warehouse 535)
Saturday, Feb. 23
Krewe Des Chiens Parade, Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Krewe of Carnival en Rio Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 2
Lafayette Children's Parade, Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
(partial route from Lafayette Public Library to Cajundome Boulevard)
Krewe of Bonaparte Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, March 4
Queen Evangeline's Parade, Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 5
King Gabriel's Parade, Lafayette, 10 a.m.
Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade, Lafayette, 1 p.m.
Townsquare Media Independent Parade, Lafayette, 2 p.m.