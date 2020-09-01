A special pandemic edition of the Acadiana Po-Boy Festival will bring business to local restaurants and funding to a local nonprofit at a time when both have been hard to come by.
Like many other in-person festivals and events, the Acadiana Po-Boy Festival and Plate Lunch-A-Palooza were called off earlier this year due to the pandemic.
Social Entertainment, the event organizer, announced Tuesday that a pandemic edition of the Po-Boy Festival would take place Sept. 1-30 at local restaurants.
Participating restaurants include Acadian Suprette, Black Cafe, Broaddus Burgers, Central Pizza, C'est Bon Manger Deano's Pizza, Johnson's Boucaniere, Pop's Poboys, Poupart's Bakery and Tcoup's Midcity Smokehouse.
The 10 participating restaurants will offer a signature po'boy, with $1 from the sale of each benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana.
An online art raffle will also take place during the month-long festival for a chance to win the official festival painting by local artist Trent Oubre. Proceeds from the raffle will also benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nonprofit that facilitates mentoring relationships for at-risk youth.
Earlier this year, Social Entertainment announced that the Po-Boy Festival and Plate Lunch-A-Palooza would be combined into a single event. The April 3 event was canceled because of restrictions in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Learn more about the pandemic edition of the Po-Boy Festival by visiting facebook.com/acadianapoboyplatelunchfestival.