Brother tigers Michael and Mitchell, two of the newest additions at Zoosiana, are capturing hearts with their spirited personalities and sibling antics.

The cubs were born in October at a zoo facility in New York before making their way to Zoosiana in December. The zoo acquired the brother tigers through a network of zoological facilities with which Zoosiana partners, general manager Matt Oldenburg said.

The facilities work together to keep compatible animals together and to ensure genetic diversity in breeding programs. Unlike the zoo’s giraffe family, Zoosiana won’t be finding a mate or mates for Michael and Mitchell, he said.

“We don’t breed any of our large cats. We focus primarily on the education side and inspiring respect and care for endangered species,” Oldenburg said.

The tigers take their names from Oldenburg’s brothers, both LSU graduates.

Oldenburg said it’s hard not to love the cubs, who love to explore every new development in their slice of the zoo, whether it’s investigating new plants, stalking visitors through the fence line or jumping, running and rolling throughout their enclosure with kid-like energy.

“Any change is something of peak interest to them. When the grass started to turn green, they were all into that. We’ve got some yellow flowers growing right now and they don’t know if they should attack them or stay away from them. When we add water to the pool that’s a new thing. Anytime we introduce something new to them it’s a new, exciting, great big adventure for them,” Oldenburg said.

Their roughly 12,000 square-foot enclosure features a tiger swimming pool, which is 6 feet deep in the center and holds up to 12,000 gallons of water. The pool includes two shallow, sun tanning ledges that are about 8 inches deep for the cats to lounge on, Oldenburg said.

Caretakers are phasing in use of the pool during supervised swim sessions, incrementally adding more water each time as the cats build their strength and swimming skill. Tigers are natural swimmers, but the caretakers want to ensure they can safely enter and exit the pool alone before filling the pool fully, he said.

They’ve also filled pans of water for the cubs to grow familiar with the sensation of splashing and being wet, Oldenburg said.

This isn’t Zoosiana’s first time to care for sibling tigers. In 2012, the zoo welcomed brother and sister Gumbo and File’. The new cubs’ habitat is the same enclosure that housed the golden Bengal tigers.

Gumbo passed away in 2014, after a genetic defect caused heart failure. File’ was with Zoosiana until November, when she passed away after battling kidney failure, the general manager said.

“[File’s passing] was definitely a very sad point for us. But in bringing in these younger tigers it kind of recharged everybody’s passion,” Oldenburg said.

Tigers typically continue growing until they’re 18 to 24 months old, at which point male tigers can weigh around 500 pounds and measure between 6 and 8 feet from their nose to the tip of their tail. No matter how big they get, the tigers will maintain the uniqueness of their face and stripe patterns, just like humans have unique fingerprints, Oldenburg said.

The zoo is feeding the young cats a raw meat diet with vitamins and other nutrient additives to help support their growth, the general manager said.

Their growth isn’t just measured in how much they grow physically, but how they hone their agility, strength and hunting skills. As the brothers play, letting out little roars and groans as they pounce on, bite and swipe at one another, they’re actually training, Oldenburg said.

“If you picture videos you might see on National Geographic, the older tigers watch the cubs wrestle and roll around and that’s how they learn to handle perhaps other tigers who are challenging them one day, certainly prey items in the future. This is how they’re building up what tigers are known for, and that’s to be a top predator,” he said.