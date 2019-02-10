Karel Anne Zilde often travels to Lafayette, Lake Charles, Breaux Bridge and Church Point to dance to the zydeco music she loves because it’s become increasingly difficult to find live zydeco music in St. Landry Parish.

That’s why she was thrilled to attend

+14 
ACA.zydecojam.014.021019
Buy Now

Zydeco Joe plays rubboard at the inaugural Zydeco Capital Jam, a monthly jam session for zydeco musicians and fans, that kicked off from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center at I-49 exit 23, just north of Opelousas. Corey Ledet, a Grammy-nominated accordionist who has served as a teacher in UL Lafayette?s Traditional Music Program, lead the jam.     Herman Fuselier, new executive director of the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission, said the event is the region?s first zydeco jam session in nearly a decade.  For more information, visit the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission web site at cajuntravel.com.

Saturday’s inaugural Zydeco Capital Jam at the visitor center in Opelousas where Corey Ledet led drop-in musicians and about 75 people.

“This is a piece of history,” Zilde said. “The origin of zydeco music is here in Opelousas. And it’s happening right here, right now.”

Although Cajun jam sessions are regularly held throughout Acadiana, it’s rare to find a zydeco jam session these days. The Creole music of rural Louisiana has gradually faded from St. Landry Parish.

Zydeco musicians have died. Zydeco dance halls have shuttered. The Zydeco Festival is a ghost of the production it once was.

Herman Fuselier, who recently started as the executive director of the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission, wants to host zydeco jams the second Saturday of each month to help revive the tradition.

“My dream is really for someone to take it and run with it,” Fuselier said. “A restaurant or bar or venue could host this to keep a weekly zydeco presence in St. Landry Parish.”

+14 
ACA.zydecojam.005.021019
Buy Now

Zydeco dancers enjoy the music at the inaugural Zydeco Capital Jam, a monthly jam session for zydeco musicians and fans, that kicked off from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center at I-49 exit 23, just north of Opelousas. Corey Ledet, a Grammy-nominated accordionist who has served as a teacher in UL Lafayette?s Traditional Music Program, lead the jam.     Herman Fuselier, new executive director of the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission, said the event is the region?s first zydeco jam session in nearly a decade.  For more information, visit the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission web site at cajuntravel.com.

 

Follow Megan Wyatt on Twitter, @MeganWyattACA.

View comments