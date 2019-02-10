Karel Anne Zilde often travels to Lafayette, Lake Charles, Breaux Bridge and Church Point to dance to the zydeco music she loves because it’s become increasingly difficult to find live zydeco music in St. Landry Parish.

That’s why she was thrilled to attend

Saturday’s inaugural Zydeco Capital Jam at the visitor center in Opelousas where Corey Ledet led drop-in musicians and about 75 people.

“This is a piece of history,” Zilde said. “The origin of zydeco music is here in Opelousas. And it’s happening right here, right now.”

Although Cajun jam sessions are regularly held throughout Acadiana, it’s rare to find a zydeco jam session these days. The Creole music of rural Louisiana has gradually faded from St. Landry Parish.

Zydeco musicians have died. Zydeco dance halls have shuttered. The Zydeco Festival is a ghost of the production it once was.

Herman Fuselier, who recently started as the executive director of the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission, wants to host zydeco jams the second Saturday of each month to help revive the tradition.

“My dream is really for someone to take it and run with it,” Fuselier said. “A restaurant or bar or venue could host this to keep a weekly zydeco presence in St. Landry Parish.”